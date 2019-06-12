James O'Brien Looks Deeper Into Esther McVey's Airport Claims

After Tory leadership hopeful Esther McVey told LBC that foreign aid had been misspent, including on an airport where the runway was built in the wrong direction facing the wind, James O'Brien took a deeper look into her claims.

The LBC presenter said he gave Mrs McVey the benefit of the doubt, as there had been media reports of an airport which was portrayed as a "terrible waste of foreign aid."

Reading from a report into the airport James said that the media had focused on a test flight, and the report found that the airport was "proving to be a reliable asset."

James hit out at newspapers that did not report on key issues surrounding Brexit, like the European Medical Agency and the European Banking Agency had left the UK.

The LBC presenter said: "How does a Cabinet Minister end up believing this stuff?" James said the answer was "because she read it in the British media, and the British media exaggerated/made it up, and never corrected it when events changed the facts."

