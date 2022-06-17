James O'Brien says 'nastiest' argument he hears on rail workers taking industrial action

17 June 2022, 11:27

By Sam Sholli

James O'Brien has revealed the "nastiest argument" he hears when it comes to rail workers taking industrial action.

James' words have come as Britain is next week set to be hit with its biggest national rail strikes in more than 30 years.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are walking out because of disputes over pay,

The union is demanding that workers receive a pay rise which keeps pace with inflation, to prevent workers effectively getting a pay cut.

James said: "I broadly lean towards support for the RMT for one very simple reason.

READ MORE: New map shows rail strikes set to cripple network - which lines will be affected?

"Their workers, almost uniquely it would sometimes seem among the workforce of the United Kingdom, enjoy the sort of terms and conditions that everybody should enjoy.

"I think the nastiest argument I hear in the context of rail workers taking industrial action is people complaining that they earn more than nurses without realising that that is a damning indictment of how little nurses earn [and] not a zinging critique of how much railway workers earn."

James went on to also say that it's "popular" in the "unthinking Rupert Murdoch-flavoured corners of the British media" to "pretend that this is all about train drivers".

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about next week's rail strikes

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares

Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country

James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson for appealing to 'vile racists' with Rwanda refugee plan

James O'Brien blasts Rwanda refugee scheme for appealing to 'vile racists'

James O'Brien on 'utterly soul-destroying' invisibility he felt selling the Big Issue

James O'Brien on 'utterly soul-destroying' invisibility he felt selling the Big Issue

'Almost anybody' would be better PM than 'shoddy' Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart tells LBC

'Almost anybody' would be better PM than 'shoddy' Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart tells LBC

James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

James O'Brien skewers Tory politicians who don't want PM to face leadership contest

James O'Brien skewers Tory politicians who don't want PM to face leadership contest

Home Office 'tried to bury' report exposing racist origins of Windrush scandal, says journalist

Home Office 'tried to bury' report exposing racism that led to Windrush, says journalist

Author explains fascinating history of metric system amidst imperial measurements row

Author explains fascinating history of metric system amid imperial measurements row

Lord O'Neill hails 'really cool' initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate

Lord O'Neill hails initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

'I feel used!' Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

'I feel used!': Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

Boys at Rishi Sunak's school had 'no idea' about outside world says ex-employee

Boys at Rishi Sunak's school had 'no idea' about outside world says ex-employee

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

Exclusive
Jamie Oliver spoke to James O'Brien on LBC today

Jamie Oliver’s Eton Mess protest on Downing St as he slams Boris for child obesity u-turn

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked

Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

'It's a loss to me personally': Author Mick Herron opens up about killing characters to James O'Brien

'He's trying to get a rise': Author Mick Heron unravels spy Jackson Lamb's motivations

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Afghanistan: Ex-Soldier says lost lives 'were for nothing'

Ex-Soldier says British lives lost in Afghanistan 'were for nothing'
Lord Bethell breaking phone 'could be criminal offense', says Good Law Project

Barrister explains his investigation into Lord Bethell’s new phone
It's reported Boris Johnson's rejected the idea of an amber travel watchlist being brought in this week.

James O'Brien's epic take on Boris Johnson's traffic light travel rules
LBC's James O'Brien tackled the issue

James O'Brien ponders private health care and its benefits

James O'Brien on stop and search: 'I take all my opinions from people of colour'

James O'Brien's stirring speech on stop and search, as report finds 'deep-rooted racism' in police
'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer

'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

6 months ago

Brits 'endorsed' Rwanda policy through Brexit and 2019 election - former Tory MP

Brits 'endorsed' Rwanda policy through Brexit and 2019 election - former Tory MP

5 days ago

UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes

UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK's Sam Ryder finished as runner-up in the 2022 Eurovision contest

UK in talks to host Eurovision as 2023 contest cannot be held in war-torn Ukraine
Boebert said Jesus "didn’t have enough [AR-15s] to keep his government from killing him"

Jesus could have survived crucifixion if he was armed, US congresswoman claims
The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says

The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says
Priti Patel has signed an order to extradite Julian Assange to the US

Priti Patel orders Julian Assange to be extradited to US, Home Office confirms
Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove appeared to indicate that tax cuts might have to wait

No relief from Rishi: Hopes of tax cuts dashed until 11% inflation threat eases
Live Q&A session by Northants Police called off as swarm of bees invades their HQ

Live Q&A session by Northants Police called off as swarm of bees invade their HQ
Martin Compston at the event in Vegas and right, in Line of Duty

Line of Duty star Martin Compston denies singing IRA lyrics at Celtic convention
Gatwick cancels 4.000 flights

Gatwick slashes summer flights in bid to avoid more airport chaos
The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy
The Agenda presented by Nick Ferrari and Rachel Johnson - a new LBC show

The Agenda: Episode 1 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan