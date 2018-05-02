James O'Brien Wants To Make Sure Nobody Forgets About Windrush Fiasco

James O'Brien questioned how the person responsible for the policy which left British citizens facing deportation, locked up and losing their jobs is still in charge of the country.

The LBC presenter is frustrated that the press is ignoring the Windrush scandal and wanted to make sure this stays on top of the agenda.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "A Prime Minister who presided over a policy that saw innocent people deprived of their liberty, deprived of their liberty, their very freedom, actually locked up, walks away scot free.

"I can believe that the sheer scale of the problem is being utterly missed, diluted and eroded by a completely craven and corrupt right-wing media. Why isn't the BBC doing this at the top of every single bulletin?

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"We now live in a "democracy" where you can be imprisoned because of a government policy presided over by the woman who is now Prime Minister.

"She can throw her former ally under a bus in order to seek to insulate yourself from the consequences of that policy, but she's still got a job. She was at the Home Office for six years.

"People threatened with deportation, people removed from their homes, people who lost their jobs, people who were denied health care. And she's still in charge."