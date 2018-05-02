James O'Brien Wants To Make Sure Nobody Forgets About Windrush Fiasco

2 May 2018, 11:18

James O'Brien questioned how the person responsible for the policy which left British citizens facing deportation, locked up and losing their jobs is still in charge of the country.

The LBC presenter is frustrated that the press is ignoring the Windrush scandal and wanted to make sure this stays on top of the agenda.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "A Prime Minister who presided over a policy that saw innocent people deprived of their liberty, deprived of their liberty, their very freedom, actually locked up, walks away scot free.

"I can believe that the sheer scale of the problem is being utterly missed, diluted and eroded by a completely craven and corrupt right-wing media. Why isn't the BBC doing this at the top of every single bulletin?

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"We now live in a "democracy" where you can be imprisoned because of a government policy presided over by the woman who is now Prime Minister.

"She can throw her former ally under a bus in order to seek to insulate yourself from the consequences of that policy, but she's still got a job. She was at the Home Office for six years.

"People threatened with deportation, people removed from their homes, people who lost their jobs, people who were denied health care. And she's still in charge."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz takes on caller who wants to bring back death penalty.

Maajid Nawaz Takes On Caller Who Wants To Bring Back Death Penalty

3 days ago

John Woodcock tells Matt Frei why he's undecided over Amber Rudd resignation

This Labour MP Tells Matt Frei Why He's Undecided On Amber Rudd Resignation

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty in the LBC studio

This Is What A Completely New UK Immigration System Could Look Like

1 day ago