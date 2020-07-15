James O'Brien on why Banksy's graffiti should have remained on tube carriage

15 July 2020, 11:49 | Updated: 15 July 2020, 11:53

By Fiona Jones

After much thought, James O'Brien explained why he thought Banksy's art should have remained on the tube carriage.

Banksy covered the inside of a London Underground carriage with coronavirus inspired art but it was cleaned off by TfL for breaching its anti-graffiti policy.

The reputed street artist uploaded a video online with the caption, ‘If you don’t mask – you don’t get', which showed him spraying famous rats inside a London Underground Tube carriage on the Circle Line.

In his familiar political style, Banksy crafted a rat sneezing green droplets across the train window, indicating the spread of coronavirus.

Transport for London has said the art was removed due to the anti-graffiti policy but welcomed Banksy to recreate his message "in a suitable location."

James O'Brien's verdict is above.

