James O'Brien on why Banksy's graffiti should have remained on tube carriage

By Fiona Jones

After much thought, James O'Brien explained why he thought Banksy's art should have remained on the tube carriage.

Banksy covered the inside of a London Underground carriage with coronavirus inspired art but it was cleaned off by TfL for breaching its anti-graffiti policy.

The reputed street artist uploaded a video online with the caption, ‘If you don’t mask – you don’t get', which showed him spraying famous rats inside a London Underground Tube carriage on the Circle Line.

In his familiar political style, Banksy crafted a rat sneezing green droplets across the train window, indicating the spread of coronavirus.

Transport for London has said the art was removed due to the anti-graffiti policy but welcomed Banksy to recreate his message "in a suitable location."

James O'Brien's verdict is above.