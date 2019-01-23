James O'Brien On Dyson Moving To A Country Which Has EU Trade Deal

James O'Brien insists there is no upside to Brexit backer James Dyson moving his company to a country which has a free-trade agreement with the European Union.

The manufacturer, based known for their vacuum cleaners, has decided to register his business in Singapore, despite his previous claims that Brexit would be good for business in the UK.

Back in 2017, James spoke of why he felt you shouldn't trust James Dyson on Brexit.

And speaking after Sir James moved his business, the LBC presenter said: "By all means, pretend that the fact that at the moment only two senior personnel are moving there, pretend that somehow undermines the fact that the bloke who said Brexit would be good for British business has moved his business out of Britain.

"There's no getting past that. I'm so sorry, don't shoot the messenger.

James O'Brien said there was no upside to Dyson moving abroad. Picture: LBC / PA

"He said Brexit would be brilliant for British business and as Brexit looms, he's moved his business out of Britain. There's no upside to that. It was supposed to be better afterwards than it was before and he is not going to be here.

"Dyson as a commercial entity is going to be registered and based in a country that has a free-trade agreement with the European Union that James Dyson told you we should leave in order to boost British business.

"There's nothing there that allows for retrospective engineering. There just isn't."