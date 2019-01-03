James O'Brien On The Thing Conservatives Dread Most - A New Labour Leader

James O'Brien says the thing that he Conservatives are frightened of more than anything else - Labour getting a more electable leader.

James was discussing Jeremy Corbyn's pledge to continue with Brexit if he becomes Prime Minister and how he could square that with his promise to let the membership decide policy.

He spoke to a lot of callers who were disillusioned with the Labour leader, including one who had been attacked as a "centrist Blairite" online by Corbyn's supporters.

That led James to work out why Corbynistas attack other Labour voters rather than Conservatives. He said: "It's because we are the ones who say that Labour should be led by someone else.

"Theoretically, these people should be picking fights with Tories, they should be picking fights with right-wing people. But right-wing people absolutely dread the idea of Labour replacing the leader with someone more electable.

"So if you are defining your politics by your loyalty to Jeremy Corbyn, you are going to hate people of the left who think Jeremy Corbyn is a bit of a Muppet.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"You're not going to be arguing with right-wing people and Conservatives. You're giving them a free pass because they're not telling you that your Messiah is a very naughty boy.

"That's left to people who want a Labour government but want a Labour government that is a little bit more competent than the one that Jeremy Corbyn would putatively lead."