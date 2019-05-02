James O'Brien "Owned" By Jamie Oliver In Debate On School Meals

James O'Brien admitted he had been owned after he spoke to Jamie Oliver about free school meals.

He was discussing the story from Ravensdale Junior School in Derbyshire at which two children were denied school lunches and given only bread and butter after their parents fell behind in payments for the school.

James originally said that he backed the school, who he felt at done nothing wrong.

However, after speaking to Jamie Oliver on the topic, James admitted that he had changed his mind.

James O'Brien spoke to Jamie Oliver about school meals. Picture: LBC

Jamie has been working on school meals for 15 years since he became famous for bringing attention to Turkey Twizzlers, covering nine different Education Secretaries.

And he told James the one Secretary of State which he didn't get on with.

