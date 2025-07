James O'Brien praises caller's 'equanimity' over Israel-Gaza conflict

James O'Brien praises caller's 'equanimity' over Israel-Gaza conflict

By LBC

James O'Brien praises caller Karan's 'equanimity' over Israel-Gaza conflict, as 28 countries say the 'war must end'.

This comes as the UK joins 27 nations in condemning the Israeli government for depriving Palestinians "of human dignity", as Israel is accused of firing at desperate crowds queuing for aid.