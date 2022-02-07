James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic cup effort

7 February 2022, 14:38 | Updated: 7 February 2022, 15:05

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien paid tribute to his beloved Kidderminster Harriers after his team very nearly delivered a shock win in their dream FA Cup tie against West Ham.

Kidderminster Harriers, who play in the sixth tier of English football, played host to Premier League side West Ham United on Saturday - in a FA Cup fourth round match which took extra time for a winner to emerge.

England international Declan Rice levelled the score after 90 minutes, after Kidderminster Harriers' Alex Penny scored the opener.

However, unfortunately for James and other Kidderminster Harriers fans, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen scored the winner in the 121st minute. The score, after extra time, finished 2-1.

At the start of his LBC show today, James reflected on his team's performance.

James said: "We begin with just a few words to the people responsible for one of the most amazing days of my life, on Saturday."

He said that the scale of what was achieved on the pitch and the quality of football that was played by his hometown team on Saturday was "just phenomenal", before adding that he is "still gutted, still heartbroken - but so proud".

James went on to say: "Thank you lads.

"Thank you every single one of you for not just giving fans of the club the most unforgettable day of their lives - but for reminding all fans of football about the magic of the FA Cup [and] the magic of the beautiful game".

Kidderminster Harriers have tweeted that what James had to say on his show about the team's performance was "brilliantly put".

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser
James O'Brien: 'Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does'

James O'Brien: Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien: NHS mandatory jab U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien: NHS vaccine U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on the worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done
James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party scandal

James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party saga

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

James O'Brien: I don't think the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

James O'Brien: I wonder whether the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

Cost of living crisis: Food writer Jack Monroe speaks to LBC's James O'Brien

Poorest people 'made to balance the books': Food campaigner explains cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien dismantles caller who voted Tory over 'political correctness'

James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'
James O'Brian perfectly sums up what's going on at the moment

James O'Brien: The spat between Cummings and the PM is like Albert Square

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

This caller has abandoned the Tory party over the partygate scandal.

'I've been taken for a fool': Lifetime Tory voter joins Labour amid partygate scandal

Exclusive
LBC listeners 'heartbroken' by funeral worker who regrets not being lenient with Covid rules

Tearful funeral worker regrets enforcing Covid rules while No10 partied

James O'Brien's damning verdict of No10 parties

James O'Brien's damning verdict on No10 staff holding parties while Queen mourned

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has turned down calls to give emergency service drivers an exemption from the congestion charge.

Sadiq Khan refuses ambulance driver's pleas to scrap congestion charge for key workers

Sadiq Khan was asked if the Met would have ignored the Sarah Everard vigil if it was BYOB

'If the Everard vigil was BYOB, would the have Met ignored it?'

James O'Brien on choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien's analysis of choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien said the Prime Minister's regime reminded him of a video game.

James O'Brien's powerful analogy of Boris 'sucking the souls' of those closest to him

James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

'January 6 is just the beginning'

Capitol riots not culmination of Trump years but 'just the beginning', says journalist

James O'Brien's utter disbelief that PM 'forgot' about Whatsapp messages

Flat saga: James O'Brien's utter disbelief that PM 'forgot' about WhatsApp messages

'Come and spend a shift with me': Paramedic hits out at 'pontificating' journalists

Paramedic breaks down explaining she is 'on the brink of nervous collapse'

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says witness David Olusoga

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says historian David Olusoga
James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts to conspiracists who claim Covid jab 'makes you magnetic'

James O'Brien reacts to conspiracists who claim Covid jab 'makes you magnetic'
Bedford caller: Covid guidance changes without announcement are 'straight out of PM's playbook'

'Covid guidance changes without an announcement is straight out of PM's playbook'
James O'Brien reacts as Covid rules changed in his area without announcement

James O'Brien reacts as Covid rules changed in his area without announcement
James O'Brien: 'Cummings or Johnson - who's telling the truth?'

James O'Brien: 'Cummings or Johnson - who's telling the truth?'
'Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater' over BBC, caller tells James O'Brien

'Don't throw baby out with the bathwater' over BBC, caller tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien examined the issue of the NHS Covid vaccine passport

James O'Brien ponders suspicion and vaccine passports

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

1 month ago

PM had nothing to do with Afghan dog evacuation, Pen Farthing declares

PM had nothing to do with Afghan dog evacuation, Pen Farthing declares

9 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' gypsy Holocaust joke

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' Gypsy Holocaust joke

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced the UK will be sending 350 troops to Poland.

UK sends 350 troops to Poland in 'spirit of solidarity' as Russia tensions rise
Alec Baldwin is said to be filming in the UK

Alec Baldwin reveals car stolen after landing in UK for first film since tragic Rust shooting
A Met Police officer has recalled a number of incidents with a more senior male colleague (stock photo)

Sergeant 'grabbed and kissed' Met Officer against her will, misconduct hearing told
Mason Greenwood has been dropped by Nike following allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood dropped by Nike after rape allegations
Boris Johnson reportedly sang "I Will Survive" to his new director of communications Guto Harri.

Boris 'belts out I will Survive' to new communications chief after shake-up at No10
Boris Johnson (right) and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (left) during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital today

Boris and Rishi's uneasy show of unity after Treasury 'blocked PM's plan for NHS backlog'
Jimmy Carr addressed the backlash at his show on Saturday

Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke blasted by Downing Street as 'disturbing and unacceptable'
The Met Police has made seven arrests

Seven arrests in London after reports of 'nullo' castrations broadcast live online
Jonathan Pie: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'technically very well written'

Jonathan Pie: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'technically very well written'
Soldiers fired cannons to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Let the Platinum Jubilee party begin! Gun salute marks Queen's 70th year on the throne