James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic cup effort

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien paid tribute to his beloved Kidderminster Harriers after his team very nearly delivered a shock win in their dream FA Cup tie against West Ham.

Kidderminster Harriers, who play in the sixth tier of English football, played host to Premier League side West Ham United on Saturday - in a FA Cup fourth round match which took extra time for a winner to emerge.

England international Declan Rice levelled the score after 90 minutes, after Kidderminster Harriers' Alex Penny scored the opener.

However, unfortunately for James and other Kidderminster Harriers fans, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen scored the winner in the 121st minute. The score, after extra time, finished 2-1.

At the start of his LBC show today, James reflected on his team's performance.

James said: "We begin with just a few words to the people responsible for one of the most amazing days of my life, on Saturday."

He said that the scale of what was achieved on the pitch and the quality of football that was played by his hometown team on Saturday was "just phenomenal", before adding that he is "still gutted, still heartbroken - but so proud".

James went on to say: "Thank you lads.

"Thank you every single one of you for not just giving fans of the club the most unforgettable day of their lives - but for reminding all fans of football about the magic of the FA Cup [and] the magic of the beautiful game".

Kidderminster Harriers have tweeted that what James had to say on his show about the team's performance was "brilliantly put".