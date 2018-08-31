James O'Brien Predicts The "Next Chapter" Of Brexit

When James received a text asking why he hadn't mentioned Brexit this week, the LBC presenter gave in and predicted the "next chapter" of the UK's departure from the European Union.

With Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab meeting with Michel Barnier to try and break the deadlock in Brexit talks, James received a text from Laurel asking him why he hadn't mentioned Brexit at all this week.

James said: "I don't know quite where we are now to be honest with you because the markets went up when Barnier said something the other day about us getting an unprecedented deal but, if we do get a deal it's bound to be unprecedented.

"I don't think there's ever been a deal done with a departing country before with the EU in its current form so it is by definition unprecedented.

"I'll tell you exactly what the next chapter of Brexit is. The next chapter of Brexit is trying to minimise the amount of money we lose while trying to maximise the amount of the relationship with the European Union.

"Which is why any honest politician now, when they're asked whether they think it's a good idea, will be the say 'nope' or do what Theresa May did and just refuse repeatedly to answer the question."