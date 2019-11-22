James O'Brien pulls apart caller's claim everyone should pay same rate of tax

22 November 2019, 13:35

This caller said he paid "ridiculously high" tax rates and said it would be fairer if everyone paid the same tax rate. James O'Brien took less than a minute to demolish his argument.

James was discussing the Labour plan to force the top 5% to pay more tax to redistribute wealth more fairly in society.

That's when Reg called up and he was complaining about the tax rate he has. But when James asked him what the rate is, he had no idea.

Reg then claimed to have come up with a fairer way to tax people - everyone pays the same.

He said: "Everybody should pay an equal rate of tax of something like 20-25%.

"I'll give you an example of where that works very well - VAT. If you buy a tool, you would pay 20% VAT on that tool. If a multi-millionaire bought the same tool, they would pay 20% of that tool.

"This is a tax on ambition."

James O&squot;Brien dismissed Reg&squot;s theory as "epic selfishness"
James O'Brien dismissed Reg's theory as "epic selfishness". Picture: LBC

But James dismissed his proposal very easily. He said: "I think you're talking jibberish. If you had only known the tax rate that you called in to condemn, then I might have given you more time to expand upon your theory of epic selfishness.

"VAT is a horribly punitive tax. A single mother who is existing on Universal Credit pays the same percentage of VAT as a billionaire on everything. And that's rank."

Watch the full call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

We are at risk of making the same mistakes as the past, Maajid says

Maajid Nawaz explains how anti-semitism 'unites facists on all sides'

4 days ago

Brexit Party MEP thinks Tories should stand down for them in 150 seats

Brexit Party MEP thinks Tories should stand down for them in 150 seats

13 days ago

Is Labour anti-business? Small business chief responds to the manifesto

Is Labour anti-business? Small business chief responds to the manifesto

20 hours ago

LBC Latest

Epstein accusers' lawyer: I have the right to summon Prince Andrew

Epstein accusers' lawyer: I have the right to summon Prince Andrew

Rachel Riley defends Corbyn T-shirt and thanks fans for support

Prince Andrew and Queen out horse riding as charities' reviews continue

SoftBank-backed Auto1 revs up for latest fundraising