James O'Brien Puts The World To Rights With The Help Of Leadsom, McVey And Francois (Sort Of)

This is James O'Brien putting the world to rights, with the help of Andrea Leadsom, Estha McVey and Mark Francois (sort of).

Andrea Leadsom was recently made aware of the fact one of Boris Johnson's previous employers described him as "utterly unreliable."

James said: "Andrea Leadsom, when presented with this testimony has the most beautiful response.

"In many ways I think Andrea Leadsom might have killed political debate forever."

"If somebody respectable, and important and informed says something that you don't like, that doesn't fit either your warped agenda, or your ludicrous cap doffing support for an utterly unfit candidate, historically you'd have expected a bit of a ding dong," James said adding again that Andrea Leadsom has just "killed political debate stone dead."

"Next time," James said, "Somebody says something true that you don't like this is how you respond."

After playing a clip of Mrs Leadsom's political insight, James said: "Pardon?"

"She's a genius that woman."

Watch the entire clip above to see what Esther McVey and Mark Francois had to add to the conversation.