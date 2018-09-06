James O'Brien's Simple Question That Silenced Pro-Russia Caller

6 September 2018, 11:22

Things got very heated between James O'Brien and this pro-Russia caller when she tried to claim that Vladimir Putin was harshly treated in Britain.

Sarah in Winchester insisted that other countries act just as badly as Russia and they are picked on unfairly.

But James had one simple question that Sarah simply couldn't answer.

Sarah said: "There are so many countries in the West who are arrogant and doing evil things. And yet Russia is always the country that gets demonised so much."

Then James asked her: "Which other countries have tried to kill British people on British soil recently?"

Her response was: "There are many different acts of evil..."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

But James carried on: "Which other countries are accused of trying to subvert our democratic processes? Maybe name one. Something that's threatened the national security of Britain and has been sponsored or undertaken by a foreign power.

"What would you go for first when you claim that Russia isn't special?"

Sarah eventually admitted: "I can't think of anything right now."

But the conversation just got more and more heated. Watch it in full above.

