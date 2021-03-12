James O'Brien reacts to outcry over "woke" Kew Gardens displaying origins of plants

12 March 2021, 14:38

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien's reaction to outrage that "woke" Kew Gardens is planning to provide more information about the origins of their plants and how they came to Britain.

Kew Gardens is rewording its display boards for plants such as sugar cane to take into account their role in colonialism and the slave trade.

However, this move has not been favourably by some, with Tory MP Sir John Hayes telling reporters, "This is preposterous posturing by people who are so out of touch with the sentiment of patriotic Britain."

He continued, calling it an example of "bourgeois liberal arrogance which is ill-fitting of people that get public funding."

James was in disbelief about the backlash, asking, "Why are people so frightened about our own country's history?"

"We would not have been in the countries from where these plants have come if we were not there to enslave people and colonise."

He continued, "I go to Kew Gardens, I'd love to know more about where these plants have come from...it doesn't change the pleasure of my visit to the house, it just makes me think more."

"Is that what people are cross about? I don't want to have to think when I go to Kew Gardens...I don't want to have to think about the past when I visit an historic house."

The botanical organisation is beginning with the sugar cane display, which was the main crop produced on Caribbean plantations during the 18th and 19th Century.

Colonialists shipped African slaves over to work on this land, with the profits going back to the British Empire.

The changes will then be carried over to other plants at Kew which has 50,000 species in total and normally attracts more then two million visitors to its sites in London and Sussex.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'Women should help women': Caller tells James O'Brien how she saved a girl in danger

'Women should help women': Caller tells James O'Brien how she saved a girl in danger
James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night

James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night
The caller told James the lasting impact the attack had on her

'I still get afraid of the dark' - Caller explains the lasting impact of being mugged
Army vet: 'Prince Harry needs protection after risking his life for his country'

Army vet: 'Prince Harry deserves protection after risking his life for his country'
James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle

James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle
Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller

Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns

DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns

4 days ago

'Hang your head in shame': Callers bitter clash over NHS pay row

'Hang your head in shame': Callers' bitter clash over NHS pay row

6 days ago

The streets are not safe for women, feminist journalist and author Julie Bindel has told LBC.

Julie Bindel: The streets are not safe for women

23 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Public opinion of Harry and Meghan has dropped to 'record low'
Sarah Everard was last seen over a week ago, when she left a flat in Clapham to walk home to Brixton

Sarah Everard: Timeline of 33-year-old’s disappearance

The online calculator estimates when you could get the Covid vaccine

Covid vaccine calculator estimates when you're likely to get the coronavirus jab
A woman wearing a face mask mask in Oxford Street in London,

Covid infection rate reaches lowest level in England since September
Sarah Everard went missing from South London last week

Body found in Kent woodland is Sarah Everard, police confirm

A vigil for Sarah Everard is planned for tomorrow night

PM urges people to abide by Covid rules at planned vigil for Sarah Everard
Wales will begin its journey out of lockdown on Monday

Wales lockdown: When will restrictions be lifted?

Police issued this e-fit of a man they want to trace after the attack

Police renew appeal after robbery of pregnant woman who went on to suffer miscarriage
Eddie Mair caller opens up about being sexual assaulted as a teenager

Emotional Eddie Mair caller reveals how sexual assault has impacted her
We need to know if racism exists within the Royal Family, columnist tells LBC

We need to know if racism exists within the Royal Family, columnist tells LBC