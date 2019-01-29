James O'Brien Reads The Pro-Brexit Wetherspoon Magazine Live On-Air

After getting his hands on a copy of the pro-Brexit Wetherspoon magazine, James O’Brien decided to read out just some of the pages live on-air.

The anti-EU glossy newsletter is over 100 pages long and available in Wetherspoon pubs across the country.

It features a number of quotes from the chain’s chairman and staunch Brexiteer Tim Martin.

Mr Martin has repeatedly spoken out against Britain's EU membership and backs a no-deal exit.

"Oh my days, it’s hard to know where to start," James said as he began flicking through the pamphlet.

He then began fact checking some of claims inside the magazine.

