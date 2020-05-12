James O'Brien responds to Boris Johnson telling public to use "British common sense" in lockdown

12 May 2020, 16:04

By Fiona Jones

This was James O'Brien's powerful response to Boris Johnson telling the public to use "British common sense" during the pandemic.

Boris Johnson called on the public to use "good solid British common sense" while he outlined the new lockdown rules for the battle against the disease.

James called this comment "yet another meaningless, fatuous phrase that these people throw at us."

"The forelock-tuggers will start waving it around without even knowing what it means and the rest of us will stare at it in utter disbelief that anybody in politics, let alone people so high up the ladder, could hold the British public in such abject contempt.

"How stupid must they think we are to suggest that we can unravel the absurdity and the intricacies and the mess of their own botched strategy by applying our own common sense?"

James cited Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who accused him of thinking the public were stupid, and reiterated he does not think the public are stupid, it is in fact Mr Raab: "they think they can lie to you and you will believe them."

"I think they're about to do the same with common sense. When I say this common sense strategy is downright dangerous, they say 'people like James O'Brien are calling you stupid again, they don't think you've got common sense'."

Boris Johnson called on the public to use "good solid British common sense"
Boris Johnson called on the public to use "good solid British common sense". Picture: PA

James said, "They're whipping up the sort of half-wits that say you hate your country. That's why he stuck British into the phrase yesterday. British common sense - what the flip does that mean?"

He questioned whether someone who is half-Irish would have half common sense.

"There's a bloke over there whose grandparents were Turkish. His name is Boris Johnson. Has he got British common sense? His granddad's name was Osman Kemal until he changed it to Wilfred Johnson...does he become a possessor of British common sense the moment he changes his name from the one that his parents gave him to the one that he wants?"

James said Boris's insistence we use "British common sense" is another little nod to "the idea that we can somehow perform better than everybody else because we're British. The nonsense that Brexit is built on."

"When I say telling us to rely on common sense is a complete abdication of responsibility and leadership, it is Trumpian in its simple-ism, they say 'people like James O'Brien think you're stupid'."

"Telling us to rely on common sense is a complete abdication of responsibility and leadership
"Telling us to rely on common sense is a complete abdication of responsibility and leadership. Picture: LBC

Can I meet up with other people under new lockdown rules?

The guidance says you can meet up with "one person from outside your household", but only in an outside setting.You must remain compliant with social distancing guidelines and remain two metres from them at all times.

So for example, you can see a friend or partner in a park, but are not allowed closer than 2m to each other.

The document adds: "You can only exercise with up to one person from outside your household – this means you should not play team sports, except with members of your own household."

READ MORE: The new rules of lockdown explained

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

UK should adopt "hotspot lockdown" and ease restrictions in small towns

UK should adopt "hotspot lockdown" and ease restrictions in small towns

2 days ago

Al Murray: WWII can teach us how to cope with the pandemic

Al Murray: WWII can teach us how to cope with the pandemic

2 days ago

Employers contributing to furlough is "reasonable": Treasury Committee chair

Employers contributing to furlough is "reasonable": Treasury Committee chair

3 hours ago

LBC Latest

Furloughed father shares fear of losing job with Nigel Farage

Furloughed father shares fear of losing job with Nigel Farage

Richard Morris: Specialist police officers search dense forest for missing diplomat

Coronavirus: Queen joins royal telephone calls to thank nurses
Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference