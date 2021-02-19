James O'Brien reveals the 'most insightful' commentary on Harry and Meghan

By Sam Sholli

James O'Brien read out an essay on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which he believes is the "most insightful" piece of commentary on the Royal Family he has ever heard.

James read the piece after it was confirmed today that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not return as working members of Royal Family.

The Queen has confirmed it won't be possible for Harry and Meghan to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service as a result of the pair stepping away the work of the Royal Family.

The couple announced that they would be stepping back from their roles as senior working royals, in March 2020.

Within the essay read by James, written under the byline R.S Locke, it states: "Imagine a society founded on a class structure with the (white) British royal family at the top as determined by birth and by blood.

"A biracial woman enters the top of the pyramid by marriage, negating both the birth and blood requirements society had previously been told were preconditions.

"Because she lacks those prerequisites, she’s considered unworthy. Because she’s proud of her own heritage and regards herself as equal to others at the top of the pyramid, she’s considered ungrateful."

The piece ends: "The only thing that will reclassify her is to remove her from her husband…and the society has been working diligently, though unsuccessfully, to that end since the day they learned that Harry and Meghan were a couple."

After reading the essay, James said: "I don't even know the real identity of the person that wrote that.

"But it seems to me to be the most insightful, informed and plausible explanation of matters royal that I have ever read in my life."