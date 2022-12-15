James O'Brien rows with caller who compared refugees to bacteria

15 December 2022, 12:34 | Updated: 15 December 2022, 13:21

By Abbie Reynolds

A man named David called James O'Brien to debate the topic of migration, James says "don't be like David".

After a migrant boat capsized in the Channel Suella Braverman offered her "profound and deepest condolences" - which James O'Brien called out for being inconsistent with her previous comments as she previously said the UK was being "invaded" by small boat crossings.

READ MORE: 'They were screaming for help' Fisherman tells of battle to save migrants as four die in harrowing scenes in Channel

David in Thanet called James' show to discuss the matter, he began by saying: "I can't figure out why there are certain things you can't figure out..."

Going on to say migrants travelling on small boats across the Channel are "murdering their children".

Criticising migrants the caller asked why they'd "risk the lives of their children" to come to the UK from "safe" countries.

James invited the caller to "download yesterday's episode" where he could find "three hours of answers".

To save the caller the trouble James told him: "It is preferable to risk their lives than it is to stay in the countries that you call safe."

With his original question seemingly answered David pointed to poverty in the UK, saying: "Charity begins at home we should be compassionate about our own people."

"Why do you only talk about that in conversations about refugees? Because you've never phoned in when we are talking about food banks", James quizzed.

"I'm interested as to why you only care about these issues when we're talking about foreigners."

After some conflicting words were shared, David told James "no no be quiet". "Did you just tell me to be quiet?" James asked in disbelief.

Coming to the defence of Suella Braverman calling migrant crossings an "invasion" the caller said:

"A large number of bees or hornets flying through your windows at any time could be seen as an invasion, they don't necessarily want to murder you but it would be seen as an invasion.

"If you've got a wound on the side of your leg and bacteria gets in there it's nothing personal it's just bad luck."

"So you're comparing refugees to bacteria?" James asked in astonishment.

Eventually, James ended the call and said: "David there - precisely the type of person Suella Braverman wants to appeal to - don't be like David."

READ MORE: PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

