James O'Brien schools caller who says we shouldn't listen to Greta Thunberg

Ian from Watford said James shouldn't put climate change activist Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough "in the same classification."

James countered it is fair because they are espousing precisely the same science and Ian responded that the 93 year old natural historian has travelled the world whereas Ms Thunberg hasn't.

"How many more stamps does she need in her passport before her explanation of the science David Attenborough explains becomes comparable to the same science David Attenborough currently espouses?" asked James.

Ian said people listen to those who've "gained classification" to which James called him "ridiculous."

"Both Attenborough and Thunberg point at the people with degrees and say listen to them," countered James, "so why is it less credible when Greta Thunberg does it, it's the same science Ian."

Ian said that as adults "you'd listen less to a child than you would to an adult."

James emphasised that if someone is enlightening you and telling you to look at the science, you don't ask to see their passport, you look at the science.

Experts are not having as much media exposure as Greta Thunberg but if they did, Ian said, we might be "further down the line."

"She constantly points at NASA," said James, while the caller started raising his voice, "she says listen to the guy from NASA and you say the same thing but you say don't pay attention to her."

James pointed out it's the nature of the beast; she gets more airtime than him and "her whole shtick is saying listen to him and now you're on the radio getting cross because we're not listening to the person that she says we should listen to."

Ian said Greta Thunberg just screams and James asked, "Like you just did?"

"Oh no you don't scream because you're an old man and she's a teenage girl so we can accuse her of being hysterical."