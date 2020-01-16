James O'Brien schools caller who says we shouldn't listen to Greta Thunberg

16 January 2020, 13:51

James O'Brien utterly schools this caller who said we shouldn't listen to Greta Thunberg because she's a young girl.

Ian from Watford said James shouldn't put climate change activist Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough "in the same classification."

James countered it is fair because they are espousing precisely the same science and Ian responded that the 93 year old natural historian has travelled the world whereas Ms Thunberg hasn't.

"How many more stamps does she need in her passport before her explanation of the science David Attenborough explains becomes comparable to the same science David Attenborough currently espouses?" asked James.

Ian said people listen to those who've "gained classification" to which James called him "ridiculous."

"Both Attenborough and Thunberg point at the people with degrees and say listen to them," countered James, "so why is it less credible when Greta Thunberg does it, it's the same science Ian."

Ian said that as adults "you'd listen less to a child than you would to an adult."

Greta Thunberg is urging people to listen to scientists just like Attenborough, said James O'Brien
Greta Thunberg is urging people to listen to scientists just like Attenborough, said James O'Brien. Picture: PA

James emphasised that if someone is enlightening you and telling you to look at the science, you don't ask to see their passport, you look at the science.

Experts are not having as much media exposure as Greta Thunberg but if they did, Ian said, we might be "further down the line."

"She constantly points at NASA," said James, while the caller started raising his voice, "she says listen to the guy from NASA and you say the same thing but you say don't pay attention to her."

James pointed out it's the nature of the beast; she gets more airtime than him and "her whole shtick is saying listen to him and now you're on the radio getting cross because we're not listening to the person that she says we should listen to."

Ian said Greta Thunberg just screams and James asked, "Like you just did?"

"Oh no you don't scream because you're an old man and she's a teenage girl so we can accuse her of being hysterical."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid enjoyed his row with Khalid

Maajid Nawaz takes down caller who said Hamas are not terrorists

3 days ago

Matt's guests had a big disagreement over Meghan

Has Meghan faced racism in the UK? These two guests have a furious row

5 days ago

Caller who fostered Manchester grooming victim opened up about police "disinterest"

Caller who fostered Manchester grooming victim opened up about police "disinterest"

23 hours ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien enjoyed his conversation with Michael

James O'Brien spots huge hypocrisy in caller's view on Brexit and climate change

Debenhams: Transgender woman awarded £9,000 in discrimination settlement
James O'Brien rowed with Jason over his views on bonuses

James O'Brien educates business owner who is against sharing profits with workers

One million birds feared dead due to 'blob' heatwave in Pacific