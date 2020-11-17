James O'Brien caller: 'The Scottish independence movement is outward-looking'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a Scottish James O'Brien caller said the Scottish independence is "outward-looking" and contrasted it with British nationalism.

The exchange between James and Ross from Dunblane comes amid a row over Boris Johnson reportedly labelling devolution "a disaster north of the border" while talking to Conservative MPs on Monday.

Reports suggest that in conversation with the MPs, Mr Johnson said handing greater powers to the four nations had been "Tony Blair's biggest mistake" as PM.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has responded by criticising the Prime Minister and suggesting the Conservative Party is a "threat" to the Scottish Parliament.

Ross told James: "British nationalism, from our perspective at least, seems to be based on a sort of hatred of migrants and foreigners and based on a sort of sense of imperialism..."

He then went on to say how he believed the Scottish independence differed from British nationalism.

Ross said: "The Scottish independence movement is outward-looking. We welcome more immigration. We want to maintain relationships with the rest of the world."

When asked by James about anti-Englishness, Ross replied: "Anywhere you go in the world there's going to be a few people that are closed-minded.

"But I don't think that's representative of Scottish independence in general."