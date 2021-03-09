James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle

9 March 2021, 15:11

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien showed a caller how the media changed her view of Meghan Markle.

The exchange comes after Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey aired in the UK.

During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that one individual in the Royal Family expressed concern about how dark the one-year-old's skin tone might be before he was born.

Nicola in Horley told James that, as a black woman, she was initially "absolutely ecstatic" that Meghan Markle had entered the Royal Family.

However, she then admitted to James: "It's interesting that in myself I felt there was a turn in the tide and I'm trying to be reflective [of] if that is from the media narrative."

She explained her change of heart on Meghan was due to "little hypocrisies", such as it being reported the pair took a private jet to go to a destination where they spoke on climate change.

James clarified that they made comments on climate change in a larger speech "and then Elton John leant them his plane."

"Did you know that Prince Charles flew to Davos to give a speech about climate change on a private plane?" asked James, and Nicola admitted she didn't know that.

"There's your media narrative in a nutshell: the thing you thought they'd done and Prince Charles actually had and you weren't even aware of it."

Nicola also disfavoured Meghan for her commenting that "no one had asked her if she was okay" as she came back from the South Africa tour.

The LBC host told Nicola: "Do you remember what you said to me at the beginning of this call? You said 'I hope you're well'.

"That's all they said to her and she said no-one ever asks [her] that, and the newspapers have persuaded you that that somehow makes her bad."

Buckingham Palace is yet to comment on Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

READ MORE: White House praises Meghan's ‘courage’ after Oprah interview airs in UK

READ MORE: Prince Charles seen in public for first time since Harry and Meghan interview

