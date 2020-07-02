James O'Brien learns the "staggering" reasons Britain lost track of coronavirus

2 July 2020, 14:04

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien learns how Britain lost track of coronavirus from journalist Stephen Grey, who deep-dove into the "shocking" details to write a revealing report.

Mr Grey told James that every time he scrutinises the UK's pandemic response it is "quite shocking", with this piece focusing on the failing to coordinate testing which meant "we were weeks behind" other countries.

His previous reports detailed the delayed lockdown, where "the science was behind the rest of the world in pushing for early action," and the government's decision not to prioritise care homes which "cost lives."

Mr Grey said when going out to research the testing issue, he found, "Unlike other countries...we had a very very narrow test for Covid-19 which meant that we were just not picking up the cases.

What I found was the doctors had pleaded for a much wider definition of what Covid was. We had a very very tight thing, coughs and fever, that was all that would count.

We discovered that Public Health England was refusing to test people who were outside that category. You had doctors who were staring at patients who they were convinced had Covid-19, they didn't count."

James said he was one of them, earlier this year explaining why he thought he had it, which has since been confirmed.

James O&squot;Brien called the reasons behind the UK&squot;s response to the pandemic "staggering"
James O'Brien called the reasons behind the UK's response to the pandemic "staggering". Picture: PA/LBC

"My symptoms would not have qualified me for a test because my only symptom was my loss of taste and smell," James said.

Mr Grey said all these preventative action, such as shutting down factories, "could have happened months ago if they'd actually engaged with the data and kept testing, and had means to follow the spread of the virus.

"We worked out they probably only would've picked up about 3% of Covid infections, at best 10%, and that's only a tiny fraction. That meant the whole thing was ripping across the country and people who could have done something about it, local health directors, didn't have that data.

"When the data did come, another thing that was pretty shocking was they were denied that data," Mr Grey said, "at various points the surveillance data was actually classified as an official secret. Until April they weren't even sharing that with local authorities."

He explained whilst in Germany they were ramping up contact tracing by the end of February, and making it a local operation, "we were cancelling that."

"It's not just an accident," Mr Grey said, explaining there were NHS institutes pushing to test people who were told to "back off" as it is a Public Health England issue.

"I think there was a fear that if you found too many people with Covid you might have to have too many people off work. Cause another crisis, expose the understaffing," he suggested.

He said if it wasn't by design, it was a "political failure to look out the window" at countries that were successfully containing the virus.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Teenager expertly breaks down issues with racially segregating TV shows

Teenager expertly breaks down issues with racially segregating TV shows

3 days ago

Billy Bragg calls for government support for the music industry

Billy Bragg calls for government support for the music industry

4 days ago

Mr Hunt told Shelagh Fogarty there is "cause for concern" for NHS hospitals this winter

Jeremy Hunt reveals his "concern" about NHS hospitals coping this winter

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Coronavirus: Leicester lockdown 'risks creating uncertainty and disorder', scientists warn
James O'Brien thinks the government want to blame us for a second spike

The government are putting the blame on anyone but themselves: James O'Brien

Police infiltrate encrypted system, arrest hundreds 'leading secret criminal lives', and seize £54m

The Crown: Lesley Manville to replace Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in Netflix drama