James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien breaks apart the idea that strikers are not hard-working after Rishi Sunak announced plans for tougher legislation on industrial action.

James O’Brien refused to hold back in an impassioned monologue on the upcoming wave of strikes.

After Rishi Sunak announced his intention to intensify legislation on striking to protect people from the disruption, James said: “I struggle at the age of 50 to think of any industrial action in my lifetime that could have been described as unjustified or unmandated.”

He then launched into a list of workers across various industries planning to walk out.

“Railway workers, postal workers, nurses, ambulance workers - paramedics, bus workers, highway workers, driving examiners, teachers, border force workers, and baggage handlers are all taking industrial action”, he said.

“That's 10 off the top of my head”, James continued.

He added that this is “not a general strike”, clarifying that this is when you strike in support of other workers and explained that the only time this has happened in the UK was back in 1926 for miners.

He then mentioned Rishi Sunak’s comments in the House of Commons yesterday, saying he “sought” to portray the strikers as not being “part of hard working families in this country”.

James said his statements implied that “if you are a hard working family person in this country….they are your enemies..on the other side of a battlefield to you.

“You are hard working and somehow they are not…you need protecting from these people - many of whom dedicate their lives to improving your life”, he added pointedly.

“We were all clapping for the nurses, but we’re somehow supposed to start spitting at them now that they want our support on their industrial action!” James said.

“That’s Rishi Sunak still doing a lap of honour for the furlough that he paid for with your money, while his wife was paying a smaller proportion of her income in tax than you do!” he jabbed, referring to Akhshata Murty’s previous non-dom status on taxes.

James’ monologue was met with praise and a discussion about pay on Twitter.

