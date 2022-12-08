James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

8 December 2022, 18:38

James O’Brien breaks apart the idea that strikers are not hard-working after Rishi Sunak announced plans for tougher legislation on industrial action.

James O’Brien refused to hold back in an impassioned monologue on the upcoming wave of strikes.

After Rishi Sunak announced his intention to intensify legislation on striking to protect people from the disruption, James said: “I struggle at the age of 50 to think of any industrial action in my lifetime that could have been described as unjustified or unmandated.”

He then launched into a list of workers across various industries planning to walk out.

“Railway workers, postal workers, nurses, ambulance workers - paramedics, bus workers, highway workers, driving examiners, teachers, border force workers, and baggage handlers are all taking industrial action”, he said.

“That's 10 off the top of my head”, James continued.

He added that this is “not a general strike”, clarifying that this is when you strike in support of other workers and explained that the only time this has happened in the UK was back in 1926 for miners.

He then mentioned Rishi Sunak’s comments in the House of Commons yesterday, saying he “sought” to portray the strikers as not being “part of hard working families in this country”.

READ MORE: 'Christmas disaster' rail strikes to cost pubs, restaurants and railways £1.5 billion, as workers set to walk out over pay

James said his statements implied that “if you are a hard working family person in this country….they are your enemies..on the other side of a battlefield to you.

“You are hard working and somehow they are not…you need protecting from these people - many of whom dedicate their lives to improving your life”, he added pointedly.

“We were all clapping for the nurses, but we’re somehow supposed to start spitting at them now that they want our support on their industrial action!” James said.

READ MORE: Thousands of ambulance workers set to walk out over pay dispute in fresh strike

“That’s Rishi Sunak still doing a lap of honour for the furlough that he paid for with your money, while his wife was paying a smaller proportion of her income in tax than you do!” he jabbed, referring to Akhshata Murty’s previous non-dom status on taxes.

James’ monologue was met with praise and a discussion about pay on Twitter.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

x

'Give the nurses what they want!': Pensioner describes hospital epiphany that turned him left-wing

JSO

Just Stop Oil have found the perfect way to protest, says James O'Brien

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of Sussex-hating newspapers

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

'This rail strike is going nuclear' says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

'This rail strike is going nuclear', says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

James O'Brien praises Keir Starmer’s plan to reform the House of Lords

James O'Brien applauds Keir Starmer putting 'principle' over 'pragmatism' in House of Lords reform plan

James care homes

James O'Brien lambasts Matt Hancock for 'egregious' attempt to evade blame for Covid deaths

James O'Brien 02/12/22

'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes

James 01/12/22

James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

NHS

'Do they all deserve a pay rise?': Ex-NHS nurse torn over strikes

Elon Musk: James O’Brien challenges listeners to explain ‘freedom of speech’

'Is freedom of speech just the freedom to lie?' asks James O’Brien

James O'Brien on Christianity

'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes ‘hooks’ of social media after Online Safety Bill expands to criminalise harmful content

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes social media's ‘hooks’ as Online Safety Bill expands

james private

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

brexit keir

James O’Brien: Keir Starmer doesn’t just want to win, he wants to win big

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

Suella Braverman fails to answer how refugees can get to the UK legally

James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?

Egg Farmer Explains to James O'Brien reason for egg shortage

Egg farmer explains reasons for supermarket egg shortages to James O'Brien

James O'Brien on Scottish Referendum

'How dare you!': James O'Brien scorns government decision to block Scotland's indyref2

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

'How can we trust the PM to fix the NHS' asks James O'Brien after it's revealed Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

James O’Brien critiques opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10,000

James O’Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10K

james gesture

James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'

james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain

James O'Brien 17/11/22

'When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything': James O'Brien sums up Tory cabinet

‘Absolutely crackers’: James O’Brien's instant reaction to the Autumn Statement

James O’Brien's instant reaction to Autumn Statement

James O’Brien delivers a 'masterpiece' analogy from one of his listeners explaining right-wing British politics

James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis discuss Trump's 2024 Presidential bid

'Dropping lawsuits because he's running is ridiculous!': Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on Trump's presidential bid

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked

Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

'It's a loss to me personally': Author Mick Herron opens up about killing characters to James O'Brien

'He's trying to get a rise': Author Mick Heron unravels spy Jackson Lamb's motivations

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

12 months ago

Matt Frei hosts heated debated on racism in the royal family

'I'm dismayed on all fronts': Matt Frei hosts heated debate on racism in the royal family

5 days ago

Pensioner concerned over aunt's energy bill

Pensioner 'terrified' over aunt's heating bill, saying she lacks financial understanding due to dementia

4 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Champagne-swilling Putin vows more missile strikes on Ukraine

It's thought the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Series II Pininfarina Cabriolet is the last unrestored example in existence.

Incredibly rare Ferrari abandoned in garage goes on sale in US for staggering sum

The victims include Stella-Lily McCorkindale, 5, and Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, who both died after contracting the infection.

15 children have now died from Strep A since September, official figures show

National Police Air Service footage shows the man being followed by the cows

Man on the run gets herded up by cows in field

Nick

Nick Ferrari argues 'we've lost the ability to put in a shift in this country'

Anne Sacoolas has been spared jail

Harry Dunn's mum finally has 'closure' as her son's killer Anne Sacoolas is sentenced for killing teen in crash
The Rev Danny Morrison, vicar of All Saints Church in Ipswich said the congregation was 'distraught and saddened' by the incident.

Locals left distraught after nativity scene at historic Ipswich church smashed, with 'Joseph' beheaded
Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace (L) after Marco, (R) was left in a coma

Police hunt man after Italian waiter, 25, ‘left in coma’ following attack outside Brixton pizzeria
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The case of Anne Sacoolas shows the power of the United States

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’