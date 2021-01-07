James O'Brien takes on caller who insists Joe Biden is corrupt despite no evidence

By Fiona Jones

This US caller insisted to James O'Brien President-Elect Joe Biden is corrupt - before admitting he has absolutely no evidence to support this.

It comes after the unprecedented scenes in America on Wednesday, which saw a woman shot dead and three others die after pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Protesters sieged the building while Congress debated the Electoral College vote that gave Joe Biden the presidency.

Caller Jim, an expat to the UK, claimed that the reason people support Donald Trump is because he is an "honest crook" and that because the average American believes all politicians are "crooks", they appreciate his honestly.

He branded Mr Biden a "polished liar" and when James asked for evidence of this, Jim replied that, "How else could he possibly stay in power?"

Jim then admitted he "did not know anything" about Joe Biden before 2020.

James repeatedly asked him why, if he knew nothing of the man's 50 year political career, he so confidently deemed Biden corrupt when he has absolutely no evidence.

Jim cited a Panorama documentary which exposed wrong-doing amongst US politicians but was forced to admit that Biden did not feature.

