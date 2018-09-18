James O'Brien Tears Down Caller Who Protests Outside Abortion Clinics

James O'Brien tore into this caller who told him he protests against abortion outside clinics.

Sajid Javid decided against imposing buffer zones to stop protests outside abortion clinics to protect the vulnerable women that visit them.

James heard stories of women being spat at and abused, so when Greg called in saying he was one of the protesters, things got very heated.

He told James: "There are often girls who actually do need help. They feel like they have no other choice. Often, when there is someone there who will help them... one of the organisations I work with has saved around 500 women, 500 children are now born and now living.

"I personally have had girls stay in our house over the months, have their children. Some have been put up for adoption, some have been kept. These women did want another choice."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

But when James put his words another way, they didn't sound as impressive: "So you stand outside abortion clinics, telling women not to go in, but to come home with you instead?

"You stand outside an abortion clinic and invite young women to come to your house instead of going in?"

Greg insisted that wasn't true, so James asked how it works. Greg revealed: "If it works for us, we would provide a room."

That made James tell him: "So you do stand outside abortion clinics suggesting to women that they come to your house instead of going in.

"Why did you use the word facetious? The word you were looking for was factual."