James O'Brien Explains Why Brexiters Shouldn't Care About The Backstop

James O'Brien asked why Brexiters hate the Irish backstop so much, when they are the same people that say an Irish border solution is simple - meaning the backstop won't be needed.

Last night in parliament, the Brady amendment passed, giving Theresa May a mandate to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement and replace the controversial backstop.

But James pointed out how this position clearly contradicts itself.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "How can it be that the people saying the solution is easy - 'oh we just need some cameras' - are the same people who say we couldn't possibly sign up to an agreement that stays in place until we come up with a solution.

"That's the bit today that you need to focus on to see just how mad the coverage is.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"The people who say that it's easy are the same people who say that we can't sign up to a commitment to leave things as they are until that easy solution is in place.

"I don't understand how you can end up in a position of such internal contradiction."

Watch the full monologue at the top of the page.