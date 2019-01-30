James O'Brien Explains Why Brexiters Shouldn't Care About The Backstop

30 January 2019, 11:27

James O'Brien asked why Brexiters hate the Irish backstop so much, when they are the same people that say an Irish border solution is simple - meaning the backstop won't be needed.

Last night in parliament, the Brady amendment passed, giving Theresa May a mandate to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement and replace the controversial backstop.

But James pointed out how this position clearly contradicts itself.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "How can it be that the people saying the solution is easy - 'oh we just need some cameras' - are the same people who say we couldn't possibly sign up to an agreement that stays in place until we come up with a solution.

"That's the bit today that you need to focus on to see just how mad the coverage is.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"The people who say that it's easy are the same people who say that we can't sign up to a commitment to leave things as they are until that easy solution is in place.

"I don't understand how you can end up in a position of such internal contradiction."

Watch the full monologue at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Freddie Knoller in the LBC studio

97-Year-Old Survivor Angered By Holocaust Denial

2 days ago

Nicky Morgan Matt Frei

Nicky Morgan: Prospect Of No Brexit Should Prompt MPs To Back May's Deal

4 days ago

Hans-Olaf Henkel spoke to Shelagh Fogarty on Wednesday

Brussels To Blame For Brexit Referendum, German MEP Says

26 mins ago