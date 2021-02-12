James O'Brien theorises how Government 'keeps getting away with Covid blunders'

12 February 2021, 12:12 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 12:18

By Fiona Jones

This is James O'Brien's theory on how the Government 'keeps getting away with' its Covid approach since the beginning of the pandemic.

He made his comments after the Government's hotel quarantine website was launched on Thursday without a booking option for the first two days of the scheme.

The new rules are in place from Monday 15 February but the platform had no availability until Wednesday 17 February.

James told listeners he was unsurprised that the new measures "failed at the very very first hurdle" and questioned how the Government "keeps getting away with it."

He said, sarcastically, "It's not as if they've presided over the worst death rate on the planet and the worst economic slump in 100 years. Oh wait - my bad. They totally have."

James said: "How do they keep getting away with this? The answer in part, of course, is contained within the weird attempts to distract you with issues like National Trust properties, Churchill College Cambridge, Chaucer, Black Lives Matter, cancel culture, down with woke."

He asked all people who were listening to James and "seeing themselves in the mirror he was holding up" identifying themselves in his description to phone in.

He continued that those people are defended over a Government that's "presided over more deaths from the same disease than any other per capita population on the planet" and "delivered the worst economic slump in 100 years."

James reflected, "You must have a little moment, even if you despise every fibre of my being, you must have somewhere inside a little moment of recognition - where you go: oh my god, it's me."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien is 'utterly unsurprised' hotel quarantine scheme 'fell at the first hurdle'

'Unsurprising': James O'Brien reacts to hotel quarantine scheme 'falling at first hurdle'
James O'Brien reels off all Brexit 'bad news' from the last two days

James O'Brien reels off all Brexit 'bad news' from the last two days
James O'Brien caller describes the type of people who break Covid travel rules

Caller brands people breaking Covid quarantine rules 'idiots'
James tackled the issue after new laws were brought in

James O'Brien's brilliant Covid quarantine observation

James O'Brien's reaction to 10 year jail threat for travel rule breakers

James O'Brien's reaction to 10 year jail threat for travel rule breakers
Furious James O'Brien caller blasts PM's 'unforgivable blunders' during Covid

Furious James O'Brien caller blasts PM's 'unforgivable blunders' during Covid

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

4 days ago

Putin's crackdown will 'bring Russia to civil war,' predicts Litvinenko widow

Putin's crackdown will 'bring Russia to civil war,' predicts Litvinenko widow

5 days ago

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will lay out the roadmap for easing lockdown over the coming months on 22 February

PM to lay out roadmap for easing lockdown over coming months on 22 February, No10 confirms
Joseph Quigley was jailed for more than 11 years in January

Church dossier helped us snare paedophile priest, police officer tells LBC
Tokyo 2020 Olympics boss Yoshiro Mori resigned after the remarks

Tokyo 2020 Olympics boss quits after 'inappropriate' comments about women
KPMG boss Bill Michael has stepped down following his remarks

KPMG boss quits amid uproar after telling staff to 'stop moaning'
A Royal Mail postman left a vulnerable pensioner lying in snow after a fall

'Can't help, I'm knackered': Postie refuses to help pensioner who fell over in snow
The UK is braced for further freezing temperatures on Friday

UK's record cold snap continues with temperatures dropping as low as -15C
Priti Patel was asked repeatedly to voice support for Cressida Dick

Operation Midland: Home Secretary Priti Patel asked repeatedly to support Cressida Dick
Priti Patel told LBC she does not support taking the knee

Home Secretary Priti Patel: I wouldn't take the knee

Call the Cabinet with Priti Patel

Watch AGAIN: Call the Cabinet with Priti Patel

Andy Haldane says the UK is poised to bounce back from the Covid crisis

Bank of England's chief economist says UK is poised to recover "like a coiled spring"