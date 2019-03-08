James O'Brien Explains Why Theresa May Can't Blame The EU Over Brexit

In December, Theresa May portrayed the withdrawal agreement as a resounding victory. Not a word has changed, so why is she now blaming the EU on not getting a good enough deal, asks James O'Brien.

Theresa May is due to say that it's the European Union's stubbornness that means she is struggling to pass a deal through the House of Commons next week.

But James pointed out that she claimed she had the best possible deal only three months ago.

James O'Brien's monologue on Theresa May

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "In December, Theresa May portrayed the withdrawal agreement that she successfully negotiated and the concessions on the backstop that the EU had reluctantly agreed to as a resounding victory, didn't she?

"She said 'This is a brilliant result for us. This can't be reopened, we can't change anything now that's in the text.'

So today, the British Prime Minister will be reduced today to standing up in Grimsby and trying to blame the European Union for what she claimed as a resounding victory fewer than three months ago.

"So in December, it was a massive win. And today, with absolutely nothing having changed, not a single syllable of that withdrawal agreement has been adjusted or altered in any way whatsoever, and today it's a terrible loss that's all the fault of the people that we enjoyed that resounding victory over back in December."

