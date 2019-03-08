James O'Brien Explains Why Theresa May Can't Blame The EU Over Brexit

8 March 2019, 12:18

In December, Theresa May portrayed the withdrawal agreement as a resounding victory. Not a word has changed, so why is she now blaming the EU on not getting a good enough deal, asks James O'Brien.

Theresa May is due to say that it's the European Union's stubbornness that means she is struggling to pass a deal through the House of Commons next week.

But James pointed out that she claimed she had the best possible deal only three months ago.

James O'Brien's monologue on Theresa May was very popular
James O'Brien's monologue on Theresa May was very popular. Picture: PA / LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "In December, Theresa May portrayed the withdrawal agreement that she successfully negotiated and the concessions on the backstop that the EU had reluctantly agreed to as a resounding victory, didn't she?

"She said 'This is a brilliant result for us. This can't be reopened, we can't change anything now that's in the text.'

So today, the British Prime Minister will be reduced today to standing up in Grimsby and trying to blame the European Union for what she claimed as a resounding victory fewer than three months ago.

"So in December, it was a massive win. And today, with absolutely nothing having changed, not a single syllable of that withdrawal agreement has been adjusted or altered in any way whatsoever, and today it's a terrible loss that's all the fault of the people that we enjoyed that resounding victory over back in December."

The full monologue has gone viral - watch it at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Moment Caller Immediately Rejects Alcohol Ban After Saying Smoking Ban Needs To Be Tougher

4 days ago

Jennie Formby, John Mann, Tom Watson

Labour MP John Mann Says Party's General Secretary Is Ignoring Anti-Semitic Complaints

6 days ago

John Barnes and Shelagh Fogarty did battle live on LBC

John Barnes Defends Amber Rudd Over "Coloured" Row In Fiery LBC Interview

21 hours ago