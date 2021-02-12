'Unsurprising': James O'Brien reacts to hotel quarantine scheme 'falling at first hurdle'

12 February 2021, 12:23

By Sam Sholli

James O'Brien says he finds it "utterly unsurprising" that the hotel quarantine scheme system "fell at the very first hurdle."

His words come in response to the Government's new booking portal for all "high-risk" arrivals appears to have been launched on Thursday with a number of technical problems.

New rules for UK arrivals, meaning they must stay in quarantine hotels, come into effect on Monday 15 February.

Responding to the technical issues, James said: "You just, like me, imagine that at some point around the Cabinet table somebody would have said 'look folks I don't care about anything else [but] just make sure it doesn't go belly up within minutes of launch'."

He added: "I can't quite believe that nobody was on it. [They were] probably too busy putting their flags behind themselves before the TV cameras got turned on, weren't they?"

James continued: "Why was the Home Secretary not all over this hotel quarantine scheme, simply to ensure that it didn't go belly up within minutes of its launch."

His references to flags and Home Secretary Priti Patel come after she was speaking this morning with two Union flags behind her while on LBC's Call the Cabinet with Nick Ferrari.

James also said: "We're in danger of having so much rubbish emptied over our heads that we actually stop noticing and we think that normal life involves rolling around in rubbish."

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has said the technical errors faced by the new booking portal for all "high-risk" arrivals are "extremely worrying".

Watch AGAIN: Call the Cabinet with Priti Patel

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien theorises how Government 'keeps getting away with Covid mistakes'

James O'Brien theorises how Government 'keeps getting away with Covid blunders'
James O'Brien reels off all Brexit 'bad news' from the last two days

James O'Brien reels off all Brexit 'bad news' from the last two days
James O'Brien caller describes the type of people who break Covid travel rules

Caller brands people breaking Covid quarantine rules 'idiots'
James tackled the issue after new laws were brought in

James O'Brien's brilliant Covid quarantine observation

James O'Brien's reaction to 10 year jail threat for travel rule breakers

James O'Brien's reaction to 10 year jail threat for travel rule breakers
Furious James O'Brien caller blasts PM's 'unforgivable blunders' during Covid

Furious James O'Brien caller blasts PM's 'unforgivable blunders' during Covid

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

4 days ago

Putin's crackdown will 'bring Russia to civil war,' predicts Litvinenko widow

Putin's crackdown will 'bring Russia to civil war,' predicts Litvinenko widow

5 days ago

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will lay out the roadmap for easing lockdown over the coming months on 22 February

PM to lay out roadmap for easing lockdown over coming months on 22 February, No10 confirms
Joseph Quigley was jailed for more than 11 years in January

Church dossier helped us snare paedophile priest, police officer tells LBC
Tokyo 2020 Olympics boss Yoshiro Mori resigned after the remarks

Tokyo 2020 Olympics boss quits after 'inappropriate' comments about women
KPMG boss Bill Michael has stepped down following his remarks

KPMG boss quits amid uproar after telling staff to 'stop moaning'
A Royal Mail postman left a vulnerable pensioner lying in snow after a fall

'Can't help, I'm knackered': Postie refuses to help pensioner who fell over in snow
The UK is braced for further freezing temperatures on Friday

UK's record cold snap continues with temperatures dropping as low as -15C
Priti Patel was asked repeatedly to voice support for Cressida Dick

Operation Midland: Home Secretary Priti Patel asked repeatedly to support Cressida Dick
Priti Patel told LBC she does not support taking the knee

Home Secretary Priti Patel: I wouldn't take the knee

Call the Cabinet with Priti Patel

Watch AGAIN: Call the Cabinet with Priti Patel

Andy Haldane says the UK is poised to bounce back from the Covid crisis

Bank of England's chief economist says UK is poised to recover "like a coiled spring"