James O'Brien v Brexiter Who Failed To Do Any Research

2 September 2019, 15:44

This is what happened when a Brexit supporter tried to explain why we should be prepared to walk away from the EU - using her experience of selling pest control products.

Alison in Perth insisted it was a democratic decision that has to be respected regardless, but James told her that 17.4million people did not vote for a no-deal, they didn't vote to be poorer.

She then tried to explain why her past as as salesperson for pest control products meant she understood why no-deal Brexit had to be left on the table.

But James said to her: "Do you genuinely think there are parallels to be drawn between selling pest control and negotiating withdrawal from the European Union?

"It's very different. If you're selling antidotes to people who have been poisoned, the negotiations are very different than if you were selling it to people who haven't been poisoned."

James O'Brien clashed with this caller over Brexit negotiations
James O'Brien clashed with this caller over Brexit negotiations. Picture: PA / LBC

When Alison accused him of "having a penchant for tying people in knots", James insisted: "It's not a penchant, it's an occupational hazard of ringing in without knowing what you're talking about."

Alison talked about how Switzerland could act as an example for the Irish border, but then when James said she wasn't right, she admitted: "Well I don't know, I've never been to Ireland."

James then told her: "This is what you mean by a penchant for tying people in knots. You've called in, you've used Switzerland as an example, it's fallen apart, you look ridiculous, I accept you're not stupid and you feel this is a result of my penchant for tying people in knots, rather than your utter failure to do even the most cursory of research."

Watch the full exchange at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz To Justin Welby: Your Church Is No Longer Fit For Purpose

Maajid Nawaz To Justin Welby: Your Church Is No Longer Fit For Purpose

1 day ago

Femi tells Matt Frei that it's "laughable" that Remainers are stealing democracy

"Laughable" That Remainers Are Stealing Democracy, Says Femi Oluwole

2 days ago

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty he fears for his parents' lives if there is no deal

Caller Tells Shelagh Fogarty He Fears For Parents' Lives If UK Leaves EU Without Deal

3 days ago

LBC Latest

Iranian ex-judo world champion Saeid Mollaei scared to return home after defying government
James O'Brien with Timothy Spall

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Timothy Spall Is This Week's Guest

White supremacist sparked major alert after sending fake poison to Queen, court hears
The Nigel Farage Show, only on LBC

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch Now