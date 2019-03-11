James O'Brien: Why Do Brexiters Still Trust The People Proved To Be Wrong?

11 March 2019, 11:18

James O'Brien questioned why people are still believing the leading Brexit figures who have proved they simply don't know what they are talking about.

Starting with Esther McVey's now deleted tweet claiming that all EU states will be required to change their currency to the Euro in 2020, James reeled off a list of things Brexiters have got wrong.

Speaking on his LBC show the day before Theresa May's crunch Brexit vote, he said: "Who are you going to trust? The people who have lied to you or made terrible mistakes?

"Or the people who turned out much to their own horror to be right?

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"You have people who didn't understand what the single market was, who didn't understand what the Customs Union was, who didn't understand what the four freedoms were, who didn't understand the importance and the relevance of the British border in Ireland, who didn't understand just-in-time supply chains, who didn't understand why the Japanese car companies were warning that they would have to leave in the event of no deal or in the event of continuing uncertainty, the people who pooh-pooh what the National Farmers Union have to say, the people who pooh-pooh what the CBI have to say, the people who pooh-pooh what the Bank of England has to say, the people who pooh-pooh what the Office of Budget Responsibility has to say, the people who pooh-pooh the Treasury's own focus on what will happen in the event of the various different Brexits.

"So you've got all of those people there who have been wrong about everything, claiming that they understand what WTO terms means and that all the people who've been right about everything don't have a Scooby Doo what WTO terms means.

"And that really is where I am this morning, in a state of almost Zen-like befuddlement. It's a kind of almost rising above the mess and looking down and trying to unravel it.

"because I honestly think that a significant swathe of the population will continue to trust the people who have been shown to be wrong, rather than now finally turn to the people who've been shown to be right."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Moment Caller Immediately Rejects Alcohol Ban After Saying Smoking Ban Needs To Be Tougher

7 days ago

Jermaine Lawlor in the LBC studio

There Are "Hundreds Of Thousands" Of Knives On London Streets

1 day ago

Dame Magaret Beckett spoke to Shelagh Fogarty on Friday

Dame Margaret Beckett Accuses Theresa May Of Brexit “Blackmail”

2 days ago