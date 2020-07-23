James O'Brien's powerful reaction to Government "keeping Russia Report secret"

23 July 2020, 13:44 | Updated: 23 July 2020, 15:09

By Fiona Jones

This is James O'Brien's powerful smoking gun analogy for the Government "keeping the Russia Report secret" for nine months.

The 'Russia Report' has laid bare concerns over Russian interference with the UK's internal affairs through online disinformation, espionage and disrupting democracy.

Russia poses a "significant threat to the UK" and its influence in Britain's corridors of power has become "the new normal," according to the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) report

Despite this finding, the Prime Minister refused calls during PMQs to investigate Russian influence on the EU referendum result.

James reflected on this decision, "The scale of contempt in which they must hold us if they think they can stand up and say well we haven't investigated it all and therefore we know there's no evidence."

He interpreted the nine month publishing delay of the Russia Report as being solely due to the good news of the Brexit outcome for the Government.

James O&squot;Brien&squot;s powerful reaction to Government "keeping Russia Report secret"
James O'Brien's powerful reaction to Government "keeping Russia Report secret". Picture: LBC

"Imagine that: why did you keep it for secret so long? Because it was such good news. Why don't you want the public to find out about it? Because they would be really pleased with the news in it," he said sarcastically.

He explained there was an abundance of smoke and did the Government "look for a fire or a smoking gun? No."

"What conclusion have you drawn from this preponderance of smoke? And your failure to look for the source of the smoke? Well we've concluded that there is no source for the smoke.

"There is loads and loads of smoke, but we haven't looked for the smoking gun, therefore we can conclude with utter certainty that there was no smoking gun."

James likened it to someone coming to him and telling them they'd been assaulted and James replying "no you haven't because we haven't done any investigation and therefore we know you that you haven't, there is no evidence."

He said "even Rupert Murdoch's stormtroopers" would refuse to write articles on behalf of the Government claiming the lack of investigation is the same as lack of evidence found.

James gave out the LBC phone number, a reflex of his "a bit like Johnson lying...without even thinking."

He branded the Prime Minister as "giving out proven calumnies on an almost weekly basis."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Nick Ferrari spoke to Maajid Nawaz about his hunger strike over the Uighur Muslims

Maajid Nawaz picks apart China's explanation of aerial footage of Uighur Muslims

3 days ago

Labour MP breaks down shocking impact of "post-viral fatigue"

"It wiped me out": Labour MP reveals shocking impact of "post-viral fatigue"

5 days ago

"The nonsensical 'Boris Bridge' idea is an attempt to gaslight Northern Irish people," Matt O'Toole tells LBC

"The nonsensical 'Boris Bridge' is an attempt to gaslight Northern Irish people"

9 mins ago

LBC Latest

Face masks will be mandatory in shops and supermarkets from tomorrow

Face masks compulsory in England’s shops, banks and post offices from tomorrow
James O'Brien explained the hold-up in the Brexit talks

James O'Brien explains the issue holding up the Brexit talks

SNP MP brands PM's "mighty Union" speech "jarring and untrue"

SNP MP brands Boris Johnson's "mighty Union" speech "jarring and untrue"

Coronavirus: Lockdowns drive record growth in Twitter usage