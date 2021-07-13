James O'Brien's 'breathtaking' speech on Tyrone Mings condemning Priti Patel

13 July 2021, 12:34

By Fiona Jones

Listeners brand James O'Brien's speech "breathtaking" as he responds to Tyrone Mings hitting out at Priti Patel over her decision to "stoke the fire" of racism.

It comes after England defender Tyrone Mings blasted Priti Patel for her condemnation of racial abuse after she previously called players taking the knee "gesture politics".

Fellow footballers, politicians and public figures have come out in support of members of the national team - namely Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka - after they suffered racial abuse on social media following their Euro 2020 final defeat.

She wrote: "I am disgusted that @England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media.

"It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable."

However, England star Mings used social media to respond to Ms Patel's comments: "You don't get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as 'Gesture Politics' & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we're campaigning against, happens."

James O'Brien branded the Home Secretary's conduct as "despicable" after she "misrepresented" the motivation behind players taking the knee: "So you are on one knee for a reason. Who would you like to stand up in the public space and state without the possibility of contradiction why you are on one knee?"

Read more: Marcus Rashford mural re-painted to original form after vandals defaced it

"Would you like that person to be you or would you like that person to be a columnist in the Spectator magazine?"

He said that in the current climate apparently it must be pointed out that it would be "pant-wettingly stupid, not to mention deeply and profoundly dishonest, deceptive and disingenuous to pretend that anybody else is better qualified than you are to tell everyone else why you are on your knee."

"Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, albeit a proven bully and liar, thought that she had more right to tell you why those men were on their knee than they did because they told us why they were taking the knee again and again and again," James said.

He continued: "Priti Patel, without really realising how despicable her conduct was, took it upon herself in pursuit of a very predictable constituency of voters, to tell you why other people whom she'd never met but had explained why they were taking the knee before football games, were really taking the knee before football games.

"She had the crass obnoxiousness to describe it as gesture politics."

James suggested that people did not like them taking the knee "because it works": "These men had found a way post Dr King, post Colin Kaepernick, these men had found a way to protest with epic peacefulness about racism."

"How arrogant would I have to be to think that my opinion on when they should or should not take the knee mattered one jot? These football players can stop taking the knee when they want to," he said, pointing out an opinion on it would be the epitome of white privilege.

"If you were on one knee...it isn't for me to decide when you stop doing it...it's you."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Seething' caller says after 35 years racism is still prevalent in football
Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds
James O'Brien: I don't trust the absolute cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet

James O'Brien: I don't trust the cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet
Italian caller tells James O'Brien why he's backing England in the Euro 2020 final

Italian caller tells James O'Brien why he's backing England in the Euro 2020 final
'They don't look like lottery winners': James O'Brien on England football squad

'They've climbed a mountain': James O'Brien on why this England squad is 'different'
James O'Brien's moving reaction to Priti Patel's new immigration policy

James O'Brien's moving reaction to Priti Patel's new immigration policy

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

2 days ago

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case

3 days ago

Ending mask-wearing leaves vulnerable millions 'no alternative'

Ending mask-wearing leaves vulnerable millions 'no alternative', warns MS charity founder

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Multiple nightclub owners have said they will not use NHS Covid-19 passports despite Boris Johnson's pleas.

Nightclubs say they won't ask for Covid passports, despite PM urging use
Drake Bell (left in small image) dodged jail time despite the sentence

'Monster': Drake and Josh star sentenced on child endangerment charge
A Savills employee says his Twitter account was hacked to post racist abuse at England players after their Euro 2020 penalty shootout defeat.

Man who appeared to post racist abuse at England players claims account was 'hacked'
Colin Pitchfork was convicted of the murder and rape of two 15-year-old girls.

Colin Pitchfork: Child killer to be released from prison after Govt challenge rejected
Health care workers in Greece and France will face sanctions if they do not get vaccinated against Covid-19

France and Greece introduce mandatory vaccines for health workers
Stand Up to Racism is holding a demonstration in Withington, Manchester today

Stand Up to Racism protest: Date, time and location for the Withington demonstration
British Transport Police have released images of two men they believe may have information who could help in the investigation.

Police hunt men after officer's face fractured as he helped injured Tube passenger
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has stressed any relaxation of Covid rules to Level 0 requires "care and caution".

Nicola Sturgeon to confirm if Scottish Covid-19 restrictions will ease on 19 July
Lisa Nandy takes on Nick Ferrari over foreign aid cuts

'I'm criticising you!': Nick Ferrari clashes with Lisa Nandy over foreign aid cuts
Steve Barclay told LBC the scenes at Wembley won't affect the World Cup bid

Wembley scenes won't get in way of 2030 World Cup bid, Cabinet minister tells LBC