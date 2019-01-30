James O’Brien’s Brexit Explanation Gets Backing From Unlikely Source

30 January 2019, 17:05 | Updated: 30 January 2019, 17:07

James O’Brien received support over his Brexit explanation on the Irish backstop from an unlikely source… Theresa May.

The LBC presenter unearthed an archive clip of Theresa May from her time as Home Secretary.

Recorded two days before the Brexit referendum, the now Prime Minister questioned how it would be possible to end free movement and “have an open border with a country that is in the EU and had access to free movement”.

After playing the clip out live on-air, James described the revelation has “incredible”.

“The moments where you think you’ve reached critical mass are almost too numerous to count now," he added.

Meanwhile, Mrs May is preparing to head to Brussels to demand her Brexit deal is opened up for renegotiation.

The Prime Minister is expected to press the EU to scrap the controversial backstop.

On Tuesday MPs voted for it to be replaced with “alternative arrangements”.

