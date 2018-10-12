James O'Brien's Brexit Call Labelled The Funniest (And Scariest) Yet

12 October 2018, 12:46

This is the remarkable James O'Brien clip in which he spoke to a Brexiteer who said he voted leave because his foreign neighbours are rude.

Timothy got increasingly infuriated during the comedic call with James, as he was constantly asked "How will your life improve after Brexit."

- Listeners labelled James O'Brien call with a Ukip candidate the greatest ever

Originally, Timothy said: "It's to do with how I see the world and how I see myself and how I see countries."

When James asked again how it was going to change his life, he blurted out: "I won't have to deal with people like... you," before he let out a yelp that needs to be heard to be believed.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Eventually, Timothy admitted that one thing that made him angry was the rudeness of his neighbours in York.

He went on: "My life will improve by not having bloody rude neighbours. My whole town changed. The last 10 years, I've seen my town change completely."

When James pointed out that Theresa May has promised that all EU citizens currently in the UK will be allowed to stay, but Timothy said: "I hope that a lot of the Europeans here doing things such as labouring and building work, I'd like to see them go home."

More to follow...

