James O'Brien's Caller's Brexit Argument Fails In The Most Spectacular Way

6 December 2018, 14:34 | Updated: 6 December 2018, 14:51

When this caller claimed that saving money by not having NHS translators would be a big success of Brexit, James O'Brien made one point and the argument crashed in a spectacular style.

Jack from Woking is annoyed that translators used by the NHS earn more than doctors and he said he was looking forward to being able to save that money when we leave.

But James O'Brien then told him: "The most popular languages that we currently pay translators for in the NHS are Bengali, Gujarati, Lithuanian, Nepalese, Punjabi, Polish, Portuguese, Turkish and Urdu."

After a long pause, Jack said: "OK... but that's not European Union is it?"

James responded: "No Jack... oh crikey."

It had already been going badly. James' question was what changes we could point to in 2030 that would show Brexit was all worth it.

Jack mentioned saving money on the translators and James pointed out: "So when we look back in 15 years' time, you will say to me 'See, Brexit was a brilliant idea, we've got fewer translators in the NHS.'"

Watch the call at the top of the page.

