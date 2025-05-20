James O'Brien's callers praise EU deal

James O'Brien's callers celebrate closer ties with the EU

By LBC Staff

"They fooled us once, but we won't be fooled again"

As Keir Starmer announces a new deal with the EU, James O'Brien asked callers whether they think it is a 'win-win' as the PM claims.



0:00 - Caller Thomas, a philosopher, has ‘coined a word’ for Brexit supporters.

3:20 - Caller Ben thinks Brexiteers will ‘continue to double down’ on their support for leaving the EU.

7:00 - Caller Karen says she voted for Brexit, but now regrets it and realises there are ‘no leaders’ in British politics.

10:07 - Caller Murray explains why voters who supported leaving the EU ‘will not be fooled again’.