James O'Brien's callers praise EU deal

20 May 2025, 14:34

James O'Brien's callers celebrate closer ties with the EU

By LBC Staff

"They fooled us once, but we won't be fooled again"

As Keir Starmer announces a new deal with the EU, James O'Brien asked callers whether they think it is a 'win-win' as the PM claims.

0:00 - Caller Thomas, a philosopher, has ‘coined a word’ for Brexit supporters.

3:20 - Caller Ben thinks Brexiteers will ‘continue to double down’ on their support for leaving the EU.

7:00 - Caller Karen says she voted for Brexit, but now regrets it and realises there are ‘no leaders’ in British politics.

10:07 - Caller Murray explains why voters who supported leaving the EU ‘will not be fooled again’.

