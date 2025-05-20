Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
James O'Brien's callers praise EU deal
20 May 2025, 14:34
James O'Brien's callers celebrate closer ties with the EU
"They fooled us once, but we won't be fooled again"
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
As Keir Starmer announces a new deal with the EU, James O'Brien asked callers whether they think it is a 'win-win' as the PM claims.
0:00 - Caller Thomas, a philosopher, has ‘coined a word’ for Brexit supporters.
3:20 - Caller Ben thinks Brexiteers will ‘continue to double down’ on their support for leaving the EU.
7:00 - Caller Karen says she voted for Brexit, but now regrets it and realises there are ‘no leaders’ in British politics.
10:07 - Caller Murray explains why voters who supported leaving the EU ‘will not be fooled again’.