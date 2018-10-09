James O'Brien's Epic Monologue On How The NHS Is Being Sold Off

This is James O'Brien's brilliant monologue about the NHS is being sold from under our noses - and we're standing there watching it happen.

James O'Brien was discussing patients being asked if they would pay £10 to see their doctor more promptly - and saw that as the beginning of the end for universal free healthcare in the UK.

He said: "It's going, isn't it? It's going. And we won't notice that it's gone until it's too late.

"And I'm sorry, but it is your fault if you sit here now thinking immigration or Brussels.

"They're nicking the NHS off you so that they can make money out of it and you're going to let them because you're obsessed with Polish people and immigration. It's a tragedy."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James pointed out that the questionnaire could easily be used to end free healthcare by showing that most people want to pay £10 to see their doctor quickly.

He added: "I don't need to be a magician to suggest that you turn around this response, 'Would you pay £10 to see your GP quicker?', you get a massive majority saying 'Yeah, course I would,' and they use that as a rationale for introducing the opportunity to pay £10 to see your GP quicker.

"And they could even I guess call it the will of the people, couldn't they?"