James O’Brien’s Fire Drill Brexit Analogy Wins Listeners’ Praise

This is James O’Brien’s fire drill Brexit analogy that LBC listeners branded “spot on”.

The LBC presenter’s latest assessment came days before MPs vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

The Withdrawal Agreement will go before the Commons on Tuesday - where it’s widely expected the PM will lose.

In his newest take, James likened Britain’s departure from the bloc to a false fire alarm.

“52% of the electorate heard the shouts of fire and ran, 48% said ‘where?'," James said.

“The 48% realised pretty quickly there was no fire, but by then the 52% had run for the door, pushing everybody out the way."

He continued: “Now we all know there’s no fire, we’re stuck in a bizarre, psychodrama as a country which is designed to somehow pretend that there was somehow a fire and it was definitely the right thing to run for the fire exit".

The analogy won praise from LBC listeners on social media.

@mrjamesob 'FIRE!'.... best Brexit analogy I've heard so far — PR (@Xpert_Wizard) January 10, 2019

@mrjamesob I love the "fire" analogy for the #brexitshambles. Our office had a fire 'emergency' and it turned out the alarm had been set off by a spider trapped in the smoke detector. So maybe we explain to Brexiters that the sensor was tampered with? — Sarah Thomson (@13setenergy56) January 10, 2019

