James O'Brien's first passionate debate with Theo Usherwood...over Banksy

15 July 2020, 16:03

By Fiona Jones

This was James O'Brien's first ever argument with LBC's political editor Theo Usherwood over TfL's removal of Banksy's art work from a Tube carriage.

Banksy covered the inside of a London Underground carriage with coronavirus inspired art but it was cleaned off by Transport for London for breaching its anti-graffiti policy.

The reputed street artist uploaded a video online with the caption, ‘If you don’t mask – you don’t get', which showed him spraying famous rats inside a London Underground Tube carriage on the Circle Line.

Theo Usherwood, impartial on all things political, took to Twitter over the removal of Banksy's work with an uncharacteristic rant which James O'Brien greatly enjoyed.

The pair have a light-hearted but passionate debate over whether the graffiti should have been washed off.

Watch the video above.

