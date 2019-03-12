James O'Brien's Immediate Response To Attorney General's Advice

James O'Brien said the Attorney General's legal advice showed the importance of unelected experts in politics.

Geoffrey Cox concluded that the legal risk remains unchanged that the UK would have no legal means of exiting the Irish backstop without the EU's agreement.

That essentially kills off Theresa May's hope of convincing the DUP and ERG of backing her vote, leaving her facing another heavy defeat in parliament.

And James O'Brien said that proved how independent experts are such a good idea.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "That's why unelected experts are a really good thing.

"If they can insulate themselves from political influence, they keep democracy safe and healthy.

"This morning has been about the question of whether Geoffrey Cox would actually ignore his own legal opinion and tell Theresa May what she wanted to hear.

"And to his credit, he hasn't.

"I don't know whether this is good news or bad news for Brexiters or Remainers. But it's good news for people who believe in the rule of law, people who believe in rules-based institutions, people who believe in experts.

"Geoffrey Cox has assessed all of the evidence and concluded something that the Prime Minister did not want him to conclude."