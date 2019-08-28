James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament

28 August 2019, 10:30 | Updated: 28 August 2019, 10:48

This is James O'Brien's reaction to the government's plan to prorogue parliament to stop the rebel MPs' plans to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Reports suggest the Government is going to ask the Queen to suspend parliament from mid-September, limiting the time MPs would have to block leaving the EU without an agreement.

It is thought the move would allow a new Queen's Speech, laying out the Government's plans, to be held on 14th October.

Speaking on his LBC show immediately after the news broke, James said it is simply Boris Johnson's attempt to continue to avoid having to write down a Brexit plan.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Saying the Prime Minister's plan is to keep the Brexit Party voters happy, James said: "Keeping them sweet is the top priority.

"No-deal Brexit is what they are currently pretending that they wanted all along, despite the fact that their cheerleaders insisted throughout the referendum that is was either an impossibility or a conclusion devoutly to be resisted.

"It doesn't matter. All that matters is giving people who have no idea what's going on, but don't really like foreigners or Brussels or the EU - and can't tell you why - they've got to keep them sweet.

"How? Doesn't matter - just do something. So today, they'll be cheering the suspension of parliament without really understanding what matters, without really understanding what it means, without really understanding why it's happening, but it will be offered up as a way of edging ever closer to the only Brexit that remains in play.

"It's the Brexit that they can't describe because it's no deal, which means no detail. No-deal Brexit is a no-detail Brexit.

"Because when you ask for detail, the whole thing falls apart."

