James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Labour's Election Campaign Launch

31 October 2019, 14:34 | Updated: 31 October 2019, 14:36

James O'Brien and political editor Theo Usherwood give their instant reaction to Labour's election campaign launch.

Jeremy Corbyn is best in this campaigning stage, the two agreed, as Corbyn comes from a place of political activism instead of working as a special advisor and coming up through the system.

Talking of his opening speech, Theo said Corbyn linked a "Trump style" Brexit with the "selling off" of the NHS. Just yesterday Corbyn told LBC that Boris Johnson went to the United States and met with "five drug companies to talk about how they could come into our NHS market."

Corbyn's supporters chanted "not for sale" and Theo pointed out that for Corbyn, "it's about the engagement in politics of people and that's what Jeremy Corbyn wants to do, he wants to run a popular campaign."

Jeremy Corbyn launched Labour's general election campaign at Battersea Arts Centre
Jeremy Corbyn launched Labour's general election campaign at Battersea Arts Centre. Picture: LBC/PA

Corbyn also criticised the Liberal Democrats for campaigning to revoke Article 50 and called it "undemocratic" which Theo likened to the words of Johnson and May.

Both Labour and Conservatives are threatened by the Liberal Democrats, James said, because the Remain voting loyalists in both parties may be tempted to vote for Jo Swinson.

Theo also pointed out that if the Tories become the Brexit party and narrow in their ideology, it leaves much more room in the centre for the Lib Dems.

However, despite this potential opening in the centre, Labour are trying to project authenticity and a possibility of real change in their campaign message.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Reacts To Trump Announcement Of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Death

Maajid Nawaz Reacts To Trump Announcement Of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Death

4 days ago

Andrew Bridgen Argues For An Election To Rid Parliament Of Tory Rebels

Andrew Bridgen Argues For An Election To Rid Parliament Of Tory Rebels

5 days ago

This Caller Gave A "Never Mentioned" Reason For His Brexit Vote U-Turn

This Caller Gives A "Never Mentioned" Reason For His Brexit Vote U-Turn

1 day ago

LBC Latest

McDonald's apologises for 'Sunday Bloody Sundae' campaign

James O'Brien heard concern from an NHS worker about privatisation

Ambulance Driver Scared Of NHS Privatisation Had This Powerful Message For MPs

Police discover $300m meth haul in bottles of hot sauce

Hugh Grant hits back at 'rude' Sajid Javid in handshake snub row