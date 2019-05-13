James O'Brien's Emotional Interview With The Man Saved From Suicide By A Stranger

At the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, James O’Brien sat down with the man who was saved from suicide by a stranger - and it was incredibly powerful.

Earlier today, figures from the world of entertainment came together to highlight the importance of talking about mental health.

LBC joined all of Global's radio stations, and hundreds more across the UK, to broadcast the mental health minute just before 11 o'clock.

It was in support of the Heads Together campaign, led by the Duke of Cambridge.

Jonny joined James O'Brien in the LBC studio on Monday. Picture: PA

In 2008, Jonny Benjamin was talked out of taking his own life by a stranger who spotted him on a bridge in London.

Six years later, he led a campaign to find the person who saved him and is now a prominent mental health spokesman.

Both him and James became emotional as they relived his story on-air, with the LBC presenter concluding his guest was an “inspirational fella”.

Watch the interview above.