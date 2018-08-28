James O'Brien's One-Rule Solution To Stop And Search Problems

28 August 2018, 10:56

The LBC presenter came up with a potential solution to end controversy surrounding stop and search once and for all.

James O'Brien insisted that Ian Duncan Smith's 148-page report, which advised an increased implementation of police stop and search to combat the rise in drug dealing and gang violence in London, wouldn't be effective.

Instead, he offered an alternative option to actually solve the problem: stop the customers of the gangs.

James argued: "What we need to do is routinely and robustly stopping and searching everyone under the age of 30 - especially wealthy looking white people, all over the South East, because that's the way you're going to find out who has the drugs."

He continued: "If they live their lives in daily fear of being found in possession of drugs, they're going to stop buying drugs. And if they stop buying drugs, the gangs lose their customers and the criminality diminishes."

The report published by the Centre for Social Justice, said that the number of stop and searches in London has fallen "significantly" in the last decade, from around 600,000 a year in 2010/11 to around 125,000 in 2017/18.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

If Labour Adopts Second Vote, Should Remainers Forgive Corbyn For Anti-Semitism Row?

1 day ago

A shopper carries plastic bags

Government "Behind The Curve" On Plastic Bags, Labour MP Says

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to Alan Dershowitz

"Why Cohen Plea Won't Lead To Trump Being Impeached"

5 days ago