James O'Brien's passionate response to those who oppose lockdowns

By Sam Sholli

This is James O'Brien's passionate response to those espousing "so-called anti-lockdown ideas" as England prepares for a second national lockdown.

From Thursday until 2 December, in England pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops will shut along with entertainment and leisure sectors. Schools, colleges, universities and industries that cannot work from home can stay open.

Speaking about people who oppose lockdowns, James said: "Anybody who even has a cursory acquaintance with the NHS or people who work within it understands why lockdowns happen.

"The whole point is we don't know how long it's going to last [and] we don't know how awful it's going to be but we have to do what we can to moderate the passage of people [with coronavirus] into the National Health Service.

He added: "You've got Trump in America denying it's happening as their rates rocket and then you've got the usual suspects in this country trying to get some attention by claiming you can lock up your grandma and then go out and get it."

James went on to say: "If the NHS is reduced to or called upon to treat countless coronavirus cases, it won't be able to do loads of other things. Full stop. So try and stem the flow of infected people into the NHS by trying to stem the flow of infection."

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson faces a major rebellion from his backbenches over the new lockdown restrictions amid warnings that the measures will be “disastrous” for the economy.

The Prime Minister is set to use a statement to the Commons this afternoon to defend imposing a four-week shutdown from Thursday.