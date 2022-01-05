James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

5 January 2022, 12:51

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien gave a thought-provoking take on the meaning of patriotism, as Keir Starmer sets himself "the challenge of unhooking patriotism from racism".

It comes as the Labour leader delivered a message to former Labour voters in the so-called Red Wall seats, saying "it's not just the flag that drives our patriotism...it's really the values that lie behind that."

"The values I've outlined today of security and prosperity and respect. They're the three values that lie behind patriotism as far as I'm concerned," he said.

James said: "I've always taken it to mean something quite similar to community spirit.

"The hardest bit to negotiate is the idea that by thinking that your country is X there is an inevitable implication that that country over there is a Y. Where X is a positive and Y is a negative.

"I've never lived anywhere else. How the hell do I know that this is the best place to live?"

Read more: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid-19 again

"Patriotism has to mean people doesn't it?... Which people does it mean? It means the people that you live with and the people that you live alongside.

"What does it actually mean?"

Read more: Pre-departure Covid tests for travellers returning to UK set to be scrapped

James later said: "Patriotism, I would argue, propels me to want to see everybody living here not being in poverty.

"I felt patriotic when Marcus Rashford led his free schools meal campaign, and I felt patriotic when Marcus Rashford and his teammates got into the final of the football.

"Some people booed England's footballers and hated the free school meals campaign, and they're probably people who wear union flag underpants and consider themselves to be patriotic."

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien: Uproar over Tony Blair's knighthood 'silly'

James O'Brien: Uproar over Tony Blair's knighthood 'silly'

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

James O'Brien's best moments of 2021

James O'Brien's best moments of 2021

Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

Best of 2021: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

The call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

James O'Brien's clinical analysis of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's clinical takedown of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman spoke to James O'Brien and told of her 'disgust' at the crimes committed by police

'Jailing police for sharing pictures of my murdered daughters will change the culture'

James O’Brien is recording his podcast live on stage to raise money for LBC’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

James O’Brien Full Disclosure Live with Sir Keir Starmer

Exclusive
Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

James O’Brien criticises Tory MP for blaming women for men’s crimes

James O'Brien takes aim at Tory MP for 'blaming women for men committing crimes'

Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien

RNLI confirms fishermen 'who didn't want migrants being rescued' blocked crew from going to help
Stella Creasy told James O'Brien people could be deterred from politics

MP barred from bringing baby to Commons hits out at 'system built for men'

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'scratch the surface' of saga

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'just scratch the surface' of saga

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien spoke to openDemocracy's editor-in-chief about the leak.

Covid contracts: Leaked list reveals companies profiting from pandemic

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

This was an epic monologue from James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic catalogue of cronyism and corruption allegations against MPs

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

Richard Ratcliffe has been on hunger strike for 16 days.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe husband criticises 'pretty dark' Govt as hunger strike continues

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Firms set up by 'Tory cronies' are destroying British companies, says surgeon

Firms set up by 'Tory cronies' are destroying British companies, says surgeon
Jab passports are like Brexit: young people suffer, old people profit, says James O'Brien caller

Jab passports are like Brexit: young people suffer, old people profit, says James O'Brien caller
James gave his thoughts on the whole saga

James O'Brien perfectly sums up the Boris Johnson Dyson texts saga
James O'Brien spoke to three callers who sell, work with and fix ventilators

'Holy Trinity' of ventilator callers leave James O'Brien 'appalled at government cronyism'
Grenfell Tower Inquiry: Resident who raised safety concerns gives evidence

Grenfell Tower Inquiry: Former resident who raised safety concerns gives evidence
'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder. It's a knee on your neck'

'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder, it's a knee on your neck'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

24 days ago

'Two fingers to Brussels' is 'tangible' Brexit benefit, Edwina Currie declares

'Two fingers to Brussels' is 'tangible' Brexit benefit, Edwina Currie declares

2 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

9 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Unjabbed Djokovic has been given an exemption to enter Australia for the tennis tournament

Novak Djokovic barred from entering Australia 'over bungled visa' after vaccine backlash
Boris Johnson will face off against Angela Rayner

Watch live: Angela Rayner grills Boris Johnson at PMQs

A family on the slopes of the Pennines in Northumberland

UK weather: Lows of –10C and warnings of thundersnow as temperatures plunge
People who get a positive lateral flow test result no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test

Asymptomatic people who test positive on lateral flow won't need confirmatory PCR
The halo-shaped Glade of Light remembers those who lost their lives in the 22 May 2017 Manchester terror attack

Manchester arena attack 'halo' memorial opens to public

Secretly photographing breastfeeding mothers could be made a specific offence

People who take covert photos of breastfeeding mothers could face two years in jail
Operation Telic: British Forces In Iraq, 2003

Lieutenant Colonel Tim Collins' Eve-of-Battle Speech

SIr Keir Starmer has tested positive for Covid-19

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid-19 again
A US toddler has received a letter from the Queen after she spotted her royal halloween costume

Toddler gets letter from the Queen after dressing up as her in 'splendid' costume
The former army officer hit out at Sir Tony Blair

Iraq War hero 'astonished' that 'hypocrite' Tony Blair doesn't turn down knighthood