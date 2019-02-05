James O'Brien's Pinpoint Response To Chris Grayling's Brexit Claim

5 February 2019, 12:32

This is James O'Brien's withering response to Chris Grayling's claim that if Britain leaves the EU without a deal, it will be Brussels' fault.

The Transport Secretary insisted that the European Parliament's intransigence in negotiations will be to blame if Theresa May cannot agree a deal over leaving.

He said: "If they are not willing to compromise, if they’re not willing to work with us to find common ground – it will be down to them if there is no deal."

James O'Brien responded: "Obviously this is perfectly reasonable, because it was Brussels that said they need us more than we need them.

"It was Brussels, of course, that voted to chuck us out of the European Union.

"It was Brussels that weaponised free movement.

"It was Brussels that stuck lies on the side of a big bus.

"It was Brussels that got into bed with provocative racists and their Breaking Point posters.

"It was Brussels that made utterly irreconcilable promises.

"And it is, of course, Brussels that considers Chris Grayling worthy of high political office.

James O'Brien responded to Chris Grayling's claim
James O'Brien responded to Chris Grayling's claim. Picture: LBC / PA

"So fair enough actually. It's all Brussels' fault that people like Chris Grayling have made an absolute dog's dinner of what they promised you would be sunny uplands and having your cake and eat it, unicorns all round."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Angry Vegan Sets Twitter Alight As She Clashes With "Smug" Maajid

1 day ago

Nicky Morgan Matt Frei

Nicky Morgan: Prospect Of No Brexit Should Prompt MPs To Back May's Deal

10 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty Battles Man Who Dismisses Nissan Story As “Remain Propaganda”

22 hours ago