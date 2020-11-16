James O'Brien's powerful monologue on Donald Trump falsely claiming election victory

By Sam Sholli

This is James O'Brien's powerful monologue in response to Donald Trump using Twitter to falsely claim he won the 2020 US presidential election.

Mr Trump tweeting 'I WON THE ELECTION!' earlier today not only elicited a response from James, but also prompted Twitter to label the tweet with a message saying "official sources called this election differently".

Responding to the tweet, James said: "When [Donald Trump] moved from flirting with fascism to fully consummating the relationship, I felt many many more people than did would abandon him.

"Clinging onto the carcass of the idea that he's anything other than utterly disgusting is currently being undertaken by a surprising number of people.

"But when he tweets 'I WON THE ELECTION!' it's not just a lie. It's so utterly at odds with observable reality that it is like saying the moon is made of cheese.

"Now it doesn't matter who you are or how many capital letters you use, the moon will never be made of cheese. Donald Trump will never win the 2020 American election..."

On Sunday, Donald Trump appeared to for the first time accept that Joe Biden won the US election but claimed the process was "rigged”.

Although the incumbent president did not appear to concede to his Democratic rival, it is the closest he has come to acknowledging Mr Biden's victory.