James O'Brien's powerful monologue on Donald Trump falsely claiming election victory

16 November 2020, 16:19

By Sam Sholli

This is James O'Brien's powerful monologue in response to Donald Trump using Twitter to falsely claim he won the 2020 US presidential election.

Mr Trump tweeting 'I WON THE ELECTION!' earlier today not only elicited a response from James, but also prompted Twitter to label the tweet with a message saying "official sources called this election differently".

Responding to the tweet, James said: "When [Donald Trump] moved from flirting with fascism to fully consummating the relationship, I felt many many more people than did would abandon him.

"Clinging onto the carcass of the idea that he's anything other than utterly disgusting is currently being undertaken by a surprising number of people.

"But when he tweets 'I WON THE ELECTION!' it's not just a lie. It's so utterly at odds with observable reality that it is like saying the moon is made of cheese.

"Now it doesn't matter who you are or how many capital letters you use, the moon will never be made of cheese. Donald Trump will never win the 2020 American election..."

On Sunday, Donald Trump appeared to for the first time accept that Joe Biden won the US election but claimed the process was "rigged”.

Although the incumbent president did not appear to concede to his Democratic rival, it is the closest he has come to acknowledging Mr Biden's victory.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Top row (left to right) Wilma McCann, Emily Jackson, Irene Richardson, Patricia Atkinson, Jayne McDonald and Jean Jordan. Bottom row: Yvonne Pearson, Helen Rytka, Vera Millward, Josephine Whitaker, Barbara Leach and Jacqueline Hill.

James O'Brien's moving tribute to the victims of the Yorkshire Ripper
James O'Brien caller: Dominic Cummings is leaving because of Covid impact

James O'Brien caller: Dominic Cummings is leaving because of Covid impact
Speak to Sadiq - Watch Again

Speak to Sadiq - Watch Again

This caller told James that conspiracy theorists were spreading disinformation

'Tinfoil wearing nutcases are spreading Covid disinformation' - caller tells LBC
How can we help people who think the Covid vaccine is bad for them?

James O'Brien asks how can we show anti-vaxxers the truth about the Covid vaccine?
James warned listeners now was not the time to let their guard down

Covid vaccine is cause for "celebration and optimism', but don't let your guard down

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Dianne Abbott must take responsibility for 'legitimising' deniers of Uighur atrocities

Dianne Abbott must take responsibility for 'legitimising' deniers of Uighur atrocities

1 day ago

Cummings caused more problems than he solved, says ex-Civil Service chief

Cummings caused more problems than he solved, says ex-Civil Service chief

2 days ago

Scientific expert addresses fears over Covid vaccine development speed

Scientific expert addresses fears over Covid vaccine development speed

2 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Government has signed a deal for 5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine

Government signs deal for 5 million doses of Moderna Covid vaccine
Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething was cautiously optimistic about today's Covid-19 figures

Covid-19 cases continue to fall in Wales after firebreak lockdown
Members of security were suspended while an investigation was being carried out

Manchester University security guards suspended after claims of racial profiling of student
Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney have had their takeover of Wrexham AFC approved

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney take over Wrexham AFC
Matt Hancock will chair a televised Downing Street briefing today

Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock to give No 10 briefing after vaccine breakthrough
The RMT branded the vests 'patronising and hypocritical'

Rail union brands 'GWR Cleaning Heroes' Hi Vis vests 'patronising and hypocritical'
File photo: A medical syringe is seen with Moderna Therapeutics company logo displayed on a screen in the background

US Moderna vaccine could prevent 94.5% of people from getting Covid
Final trials for a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Janssen will get underway soon

Janssen Covid vaccine: Major trial launches in UK

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can pregnant women get the Covid vaccine?

Multiple vaccines are currently being developed

Which Covid-19 vaccines has the UK ordered?