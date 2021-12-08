James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

8 December 2021, 11:49

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Watch James O'Brien's powerful response to the leaked footage of No. 10 aides joking about their Christmas party.

Amid calls for Boris Johnson to 'come clean' about a Christmas party allegedly held at Downing Street during lockdown last year, James perfectly summed up the situation.

A leaked video seems to show staff joking that there was "no social distancing" at a "cheese and wine event".

James said: "I am genuinely really upset, actually.

"I have not suffered particularly during this lockdown but I've had the very difficult privilege over the last nearly two years of speaking to people who have.

"Whether it's people who have buried loved ones after going months without seeing them. Whether it is people who have witnessed or seen or met for the first time their newly born granddaughter through the patio door windows on Christmas morning.

"Whether it's people who have attended funerals on Zoom."

"I don't know whether there's anything you can think of currently that would constitute sufficient remorse," James asked listeners.

"I can't think of anything, except the people who've broken down on the programme since this nightmare began, and the people who didn't see their loved ones in their final months. 

"The people who put enormously important celebrations and commemorations on ice because they were obeying the rules.

"The people who possibly were denied the final touch, the final physical touch, with their mothers, or their fathers, or god forbid their children, because they were obeying the rules."

Number 10 has denied breaching any covid rules.

Watch the whole moving monologue in the video at the top of the page.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman spoke to James O'Brien and told of her 'disgust' at the crimes committed by police

'Jailing police for sharing pictures of my murdered daughters will change the culture'

James O’Brien is recording his podcast live on stage to raise money for LBC’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

James O’Brien Full Disclosure Live with Sir Keir Starmer

Exclusive
Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

James O’Brien criticises Tory MP for blaming women for men’s crimes

James O'Brien takes aim at Tory MP for 'blaming women for men committing crimes'

Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien

RNLI confirms fishermen 'who didn't want migrants being rescued' blocked crew from going to help
Stella Creasy told James O'Brien people could be deterred from politics

MP barred from bringing baby to Commons hits out at 'system built for men'

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'scratch the surface' of saga

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'just scratch the surface' of saga

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien spoke to openDemocracy's editor-in-chief about the leak.

Covid contracts: Leaked list reveals companies profiting from pandemic

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

This was an epic monologue from James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic catalogue of cronyism and corruption allegations against MPs

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

Richard Ratcliffe has been on hunger strike for 16 days.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe husband criticises 'pretty dark' Govt as hunger strike continues

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

Caller explains powerful escape from far-right because of James O'Brien's show

James O'Brien caller's powerful escape from Covid conspiracy rabbit hole

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien's provocative reaction to Eton Covid clampdown

James O'Brien's powerful reaction to Eton's Covid lockdown

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

The GP was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Shouting, screaming, spitting!': GP explains shocking daily abuse he faces

James O'Brien reflects on moment his view on slaver statues changed

James O'Brien reflects on the moment his view on slaver statues changed

The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Caller explains stark reality he faces due to Universal Credit cut

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Colin the Caterpillar: James O'Brien's theory on why M&S is suing Aldi

Colin the Caterpillar: James O'Brien's theory on why M&S is suing Aldi
Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller is disgusted by cronyism

Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller explains why he is disgusted by cronyism
James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral
Greensill: James O'Brien takes on caller who believes Tories and Labour are as bad as each other

Greensill: James O'Brien caller can't find Labour equivalent after claiming 'all MPs are the same'
Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government
Jim Pickard gives 'astonishing' insight into David Cameron controversy

James O'Brien hears 'astonishing' insight into David Cameron lobbying controversy

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz's powerful reaction to 'woke' Christmas ban

Maajid Nawaz's powerful reaction to 'woke' Christmas ban

9 days ago

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

24 days ago

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner

19 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson apologised for the leaked video.

Boris Johnson apologises for 'impression given' by Christmas party video clip
The public have shared their disapproval across social media.

Disgraceful: No10 blasted online after Christmas party video leak
Boris Johnson faced questions at PMQs today over the Christmas party scandal

LIVE: Boris Johnson apologises and says he's 'furious' over Xmas party vid leak
Boris Johnson is facing a furious backlash this morning

Met Police to examine leaked footage of No10 aides joking about Christmas party
Jacob Rees-Mogg made the comments at a Christmas party for the Institute of Economic Affairs.

Jacob Rees-Mogg caught on video joking about No10 Christmas party scandal
There are two main problems to come from the 'political bombshell'.

Analysis: Leaked 'party' clip is no joke for No10

Huge waves in Penzance, Cornwall. Inset: Venetia Smith

Storm Barra: Elderly woman dies in river as 80mph gales batter UK
The LBC studio empty this morning after a minister backed out of interviews due to the scandal

Minister pulls out of key interviews in fallout over leaked 'Xmas party' clip
'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage

'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage
The NHS worker is "incandescent" with anger.

NHS worker 'incandescent' with rage over aides joking about No10 Christmas party